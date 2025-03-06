Mother has spoken! Jennifer Coolidge has issued a four-word response to fans that are hoping for her to have a revival on The White Lotus.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for seasons one, two and three of The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya featured in season one and two of The White Lotus. (HBO)

The former Legally Blonde star played opulent airhead heiress Tanya McQuoid for two seasons of the HBO series, reviving her career in the process (her role won her two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and two Critics’ Choice Awards, and more).

It wasn’t long before the character became a fan favourite – with a slew of fan-made memes to boot – in part thanks to her iconic quotes like “These gays, they’re trying to murder me!” and “Do you know these gays?”

Now, fans are calling for the star to make a return to the series. But there’s just one problem – spoiler alert – her character Tanya is dead.

Fans are hoping that Coolidge returns to the dark comedy drama as the ghost of Tanya past, or as the twin sister of her since-deceased character. However, Coolidge is yet to check back into the Thailand-based hotel resort in the recently released season three.

“Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening,” she told Forbes in an interview. “It doesn’t matter.”

She added: “They don’t need me.”

Her character’s former love interest, however, has made a revival in season three of the series. Jon Gries returned as Greg, now called Gary, making history in the series as the longest-running character with appearances in an unprecedented three seasons.

You may like to watch

Jon Gries has returned for a third season of the show. (HBO)

“I hope he gets it!”, Coolidge told the outlet of Gries’ character. “I hope they do something terrible to him.”

Season one star Natasha Rothwell has checked back in to The White Lotus season three as Belinda, who also has her own history with Coolidge’s character.

The White Lotus continues on Monday (10 March) on Sky and Now in the UK, and on HBO in the US.

