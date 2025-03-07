Eurovision 2025: Country pop girlband Remember Monday to represent the UK

All-female country trio Remember Monday will represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with their single, “What The Hell Just Happened?”, the BBC has confirmed.

Remember Monday, made up of Charlotte Steele, Lauren Byrne and Holly-Anne Hull, will head to St Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland for Eurovision this May.

The trio, who met at Sixth Form, describe themselves as “pop girlies with a lil bit of yeehaw”, which is very much reflected in their Eurovision entry.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills played “What The Hell Just Happened?” for the first time this morning (7 March), with initial reactions enjoying the song’s numerous frantic key changes, euphoric pop chorus and amalgamated genres.

The track is a classic morning-after-the-night-before banger, with Remember Monday being unable to remember saturday.

“Someone lost a shoe, I’m still in last night’s make-up. I’m waking up like, ‘What’s this new tattoo?’, they coo on the opening lines, before belting: “Room is spinning, ears are ringin’… I’m clutching my pearls like, what the hell just happened?”

“…No clue, but I liked it.”

Speaking to Mills about their participation in the legendary song contest, the girlband said they felt like they were “on another planet”.

In a press release, they continued: “When you’re a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic, ‘I wanna be a pop star’, so the fact that we’re getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild.

“We’re going to be the first girl band to represent the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour. We’re going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won’t have seen before on the Eurovision stage.

“We honestly can’t wait to experience this with all of the other incredible artists from around the world, and hopefully make everyone back at home feel proud! This is really the music World Cup and we’ll do our best to bring it home!”

While Remember Monday don’t have the standing of last year’s entrant Olly Alexander in terms of existing fame, they do have a fairly sizeable following online, with half a million followers on TikTok.

Eagle-eyed song contest fans may remember them from their appearance on The Voice UK back in 2019, where they were mentored by Jennifer Hudson.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest begins with the semi-finals on 13 and 15 May and concludes with the final on Saturday 17 May.

Here’s a full break down of every confirmed entrant in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

