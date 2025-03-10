The transgender daughter of Hollywood stars Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, Kai, made her catwalk debut at the weekend, as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Sixteen-year-old Kai Schreiber is signed to IMG Models, and on Sunday (March 9) she walked for Maison Valentino in the brand’s womenswear fall/winter show, dressed in a snake-print knit mini dress featuring a brown-and-purple feather collar, combined with a beige pink headband, sunglasses, white lace stockings and white sandals.

Kai shared photos of the event on her Instagram, writing: “Omg, my heart is so full.”

Her proud mother, known for her roles in The Impossible and Twin Peaks, wrote: “Be still my beating heart. Bravo darling. I love you so much and what a show.”

Ray Donovan and Spotlight star Liev Schreiber added: “Beyond beyond Kai.”

Kai and her mother have been spotted together at runway shows on a number of occasions, often revealing their close bond.

Watts and Schreiber have another child, 17-year-old Sasha, who is also a budding model and who voiced one of the young wolves in 2016’s The Jungle Book. The couple have always been supportive of their daughter, encouraging both children to pursue their passions.

Taking to Instagram for Kai’s 14th birthday in 2022, Watts said she was “beyond proud” to be the girl’s mother.

“Your fierce talent, sharp mind, hilarious wit and gentle soul fills my heart every day,” she said.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber began dating in 2005 but split up after 11 years together.

In 2017, Liev Schreiber was praised for taking then eight-year-old Kai to ComicCon, with the youngster dressed as Batman character Harley Quinn.

Kai had not yet publicly come out as trans, and fans described Schreiber’s children being able to wear whatever costume they wanted as inspiring.

“My heart is happy with this photo. No one should ever try to make your child conform to what others think is right,” one fan wrote.

