Drag stars the world over have come together to pay tribute to Britain’s oldest performing drag queen, who has died aged 91.

David Raven, known by his drag name Maisie Trollette, performed for more than five decades, becoming a fixture at Brighton Pride during the city’s first-ever event in 1973.

He was revered across the globe for his dynamic performances and razor-sharp wit, which he displayed at the Pride event nearly every year.

Born in 1933, Raven began his drag career in the 1960s, initially forming a duo with fellow star James Court.

The Two Brewers – where he performed regularly – said in a tribute to the star that Raven was a “pioneering figure” in UK drag and beyond.

“Maisie Trollette’s performances were a staple at Two Brewers, where she entertained countless patrons over the years to a packed house,” a spokesperson continued. “David was deeply committed to philanthropy, raising thousands of pounds for charities nationwide.”

The venue added that Raven, who passed away on Wednesday (12 March), leaves behind a “legacy of joy, resilience, and unwavering dedication.”

Drag Race UK star La Voix also shared a touching tribute to the late artist, saying that drag had lost a “true cabaret legend.”

“I have the fondest memories of Maisie Trollette and being lucky enough to work the cabaret scene both in London, Brighton and many Prides with her on the bill,” La Voix continued. “Her acid tongue always put me in my place and I loved her for it.

“She said to me, ‘Never be afraid of youth, La Voix,’ and I’ve never forgotten that.”

After turning 90 in 2023, Raven was honoured with a birthday gala event at the Brighton Dome, featuring music from across Maisie Trollette’s five decades of drag stardom.

All of the funds generated from the show were donated to the Brighton Rainbow fund – a HIV and LGBTQ+ awareness charity – as per David Raven’s request.

He also became the subject of an award-winning documentary in 2022, Maisie: Britain’s Oldest Performing Drag Artist, which went on to win the Dublin Film Critics Award for Best Documentary.

Drag Queen Myra DuBois also paid tribute to Raven in a post on Instagram, writing: “RIP to a legend: David Raven AKA Maisie Trollette. Trailblazer. What a life.”