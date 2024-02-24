A restaurant where all waitresses are drag queens is set to open in Liverpool and promises to serve American classics with a side of sass.

Dorothy’s Diner will open on 29 March as a sister site to Dorothy’s Showbar on Victoria Street.

According to the restaurant’s website, it aims to serve up “sass with a side of classlessness”.

The entertainment-focused diner will see drag queens act as hosts, serving dishes such as burgers, hotdogs and pizzas.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Alexia Moldovan, a spokesperson for the company, said: “Located in the heart of Liverpool, Dorothy’s Diner promises to serve up sass with a side of classlessness, all while delivering American diner-inspired cuisine.

“We’re all about pushing boundaries and tantalising taste buds. Our drag queens will wear their most glamorous frocks to serve you with flair and style, ensuring every visit is a show-stopping event. It’s not just dining, it’s a spectacle.”

You may like to watch

On social media the diner has already began to tease its menu, with an image of its “Girthy Dog” captioned: “Size does matter at Dorothy’s”.

A shot of the diner’s interior, captioned “it’s giving Barbie dreamland”, reveals bubblegum pink chairs and sleek tables.

At 8pm the restaurant will transform into a “dazzling disco diner”, at which time under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Drag, now well-known due to popular TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, has a rich history which started in the 1800s.

LGBTQ+ activist William Dorsey Swann is considered to be the first person to call themselves a “queen of drag”.

In the UK, drag queens are frequently targeted by the far-right with abuse and misinformation.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, previously told PinkNews that social media platforms have provided a space for conspiracy theorists and the far-right to converge.