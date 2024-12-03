La Voix dragged the room to hell and back again at the Drag Race UK season six finale party. (PinkNews)
Season 6 runner-up La Voix had some reads for the top four of Drag Race UK‘s latest offering – and no-one was safe.
Though the party may be over, and Kyran Thrax has proclaimed every day bin day after she snatched the crown of season 6 in last week’s (28 Nov), that didn’t stop La Voix from dishing out some devastating reads at the finale viewing party.
Along with fellow finalists Rileasa Slaves and Marmalade, La Voix took aim at everyone – but particularly, event host (and former guest judge) Siobhan McSweeney.
“Are you a lesbian, Siobhán?” La Voix asked. “Oh you’re not? Well, we need to tell your hairdresser.”
La Voix then followed up by crediting her look as “so imaginative”, saying she was “creative enough to go as. the legs in the white tights that stick out from underneath the house [in Wicked].”
“Are you two gonna fist fight, or what?” joked the newly minted Kyran.
La Voix then turned her target to Kyran by saying that she was “so pleased that someone who needed the money,” won the season – adding that her boyfriend, Richie, who appeared in the season’s makeover challenge, that they can “get a proper haircut.”
The drag icon won four badges during her run on Drag Race UK, but narrowly lost out on the crown to Kyran after one final lipsync to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.
La Voix also revealed in some pre-finale press that she’d never actually watched the show prior to competing. Icon.
“They would go, ‘Tomorrow we’re playing the Snatch Game’, [or] ‘We’re doing this’ and I’d be like, ‘What’s that?’” she told Metro.
“There were so many queens and a lot of the eliminated ones [who] were so in the franchise and in the show and ‘I think this means this and that means that’, and it was quite nice to be like: ‘I’m just going to see what they throw at me tomorrow’ and come at it fresh. I think that did me a lot of favours.”