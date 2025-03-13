Elon Musk has been criticised for failing to turn up to a US house of representatives committee meeting about his department’s oversight.

Democrat John Larson lambasted the unelected tech billionaire, who was not present at the House Ways and Means Committee, telling fellow members that Musk was not above the law.

“Look at the empty seats here, where’s Elon Musk?” Larson shouted. “I’m sure he’s a genius and is a very credible person because of the wealth he’s accumulated, but that does not put him above the law or the responsibility to come before this committee in this congress.”

Musk was appointed to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), named after his favourite cryptocurrency, following the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The department has tried to cut back spending in the US government, vowing to save $1 trillion (£773 billion) from the federal budget in 2025.

So far, DOGE has claimed to have saved taxpayers $105 billion (£81 billion), although this figure has been disputed by fact-checkers, who say it is riddled with errors. The cost-saving measures have involved accidentally firing vital members of the National Nuclear Safety Administration, as well as temporarily cancelling Ebola prevention programmes.

Musk has also signalled his desire to cut welfare programmes, including social security, Medicaid and medicare.

During the committee meeting, Larson furiously confronted Musk’s campaign of spending cuts, saying: “If these plans and evidence of fraud and abuse that he’s found are so eminent, why isn’t he here explaining it? You know why, because he’s out to privatise social security.”

Larson later posted on X/Twitter that Musk and Trump had called social security a “ponzi scheme” and a “scam,” adding: “Make no mistake, they want to slash and privatise Americans’ benefits.”

Musk’s policies have become so unpopular that they have started to affect his personal wealth. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, the owner of X and the Tesla car company has lost $148 billion (£114.3 billion) since 17 January.

It also claimed that he lost $29 billion (£22.4 billion) on Monday (10 March) alone, and that Tesla’s stock hadß dropped by 45 per cent.

