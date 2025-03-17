The family of James Lee Williams, better known as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one winner The Vivienne, have confirmed the drag star’s cause of death.

In a statement, Williams’ family confirmed that they died from a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of taking the drug ketamine.

Williams, who won the inaugural season of Drag Race UK season one in 2019, died on 5 January this year, aged 32. Their body was discovered in the bathroom of their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester.

An inquest into The Vivienne’s death was opened last month and adjourned until 30 June.

The LGBTQ+ icon’s sister Chanel Williams said that their family “continue to be completely devastated” following the star’s death, and confirmed that the family would be working with substance abuse support charity Adferiad to raise awareness of the dangers of ketamine.

“Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK,” Ms. Williams said.

“If we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction then something positive will come from this complete tragedy.”

Fans shared messages for The Vivienne at DragCon UK. (Getty)

The Vivienne’s manager Simon Jones also confirmed that Williams died “from the effects of ketamine use causing a cardiac arrest”.

“I hope that by us releasing this information, we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do to your body. Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed,” he added.

You may like to watch

Ketamine, often referred to as K or ket, is a class B drug in the UK and is illegal to buy or sell. It’s a powerful horse tranquilliser and anaesthetic, and is often used as an emergency medicine to treat pain.

It’s a licensed drug that can be prescribed medically, but its use as a non-medical substance is growing in the UK, particularly among young people. Data suggests that usage among young people rose from 0.9 per cent in 2006-2007 to 3.8 per cent in 2022-2023, equating to roughly 220,000 people.

Ketamine was the primary cause of death in the case of Friends star Matthew Perry, who died in 2023.

Adferiad spokesperson Donna Chavez said that The Vivienne’s family would be raising “vital awareness” of the impact of the drug.

“Their courage in sharing James’ story will help raise vital awareness of the devastating impact substance use can have.

“We are seeing a worrying rise in the number of people using ketamine, often unaware of the serious risks it poses to their physical and mental health.

“By opening conversations and challenging misconceptions, we can help prevent further tragedies and support those in need to find hope and recovery.”

In April, Adferiad will launch a campaign entitled Only Human, which will aim to reduce stigma around addiction and provide support and resources to people affected. James’s family will be working alongside the charity to put the campaign together.

Williams was open about their struggles with addiction, speaking about it during an episode of Drag Race UK season one in 2019, and even referencing it as part of a comedy routine in All Stars 7 in 2022.

Following their death in January, an abundance of tributes were shared from across the entertainment industry, with Michelle Visage, Ariana Grande, Jinkx Monsoon and Rylan all honouring the late drag and musical theatre star.

In February, The Vivienne was honoured with the Icon Award at the inaugural Metro Pride Awards. The following week, Drag Race production company World of Wonder announced Dear Viv, a documentary about their extraordinary life as an entertainer.