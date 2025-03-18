RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Lexi Love and Suzie Toot break down ‘[in]sane’ feud

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 queens Lexi Love and Suzie Toot have broken down their iconic (and one-sided) feud, branding it very “sane” and “grounded in reality.”

The seventeenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is down to its top six after its splashiest season yet – and Onya Nurve, Lexi Love, Sam Star, Jewels Sparkles, Suzie Toot and Lana Ja’Rae are all still in the running for the crown.

The currently airing iteration of the show’s flagship franchise has been refreshingly drama-filled, airing spats between nearly every possible combination of queens (e.g. Jewels vs. Onya, Lexi vs. Onya and Arrietty, Suzie vs. the entire cast, Onya vs. Arrietty, Hormona Lisa vs. Kori King and Sam vs. Lydia B. Kollins to name just a few).

Crucially, early frontrunners Lexi Love and Suzie Toot have also found themselves in a somewhat confusing feud – confusing, because it seems to have stemmed entirely from Lexi’s own mind.

From the edit viewers have been shown, it seems that Lexi decided, fairly randomly, that Suzie was her arch-nemesis in the competition, even opening up to the judges about her struggle with comparing herself to Toot during critiques after the season’s Villains’ Roast.

Thankfully, it seems that both queens have relocated the ‘feud’ to exactly where it belongs: in fantasy land.

Speaking to Pride.com while attending the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live 1000th Show in Las Vegas (17 March), Suzie joked, “I would describe [our feud] as appropriate, sane, and very grounded in reality. I think that’s my favourite part about it.”

“I even posted a picture of Suzie this week bragging about her makeup because I thought she was copying me,” Lexi added.

“On Facebook,” Suzie joked. “Because she’s old.”

“I hate you, you dirty b*tch! You know how many fans have said, ‘Not the Facebook post Lexi?'” she replied.

The Facebook post shows Suzie during what appears to be a meet-and-greet event with a fan cropped out, with Love’s caption reading: “…enjoy this photo of Suzie with killer makeup!”

For her part, Suzie (on the show) seems similarly confused as to why Lexi is so perturbed by her presence – so perturbed, in fact, that she even told the assembled queens at the top of episode 11 that Suzie had been appearing in Lexi’s nightmares.

Lexi and Suzie both won their respective premiere episodes of the season, but while Suzie snatched another win for the RDR Live challenge a few instalments later, Lexi has not triumphed in any further challenges.

Episode 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will feature each of the remaining six queens giving a monologue to the judges, meaning Lexi could be in with a shot of upping her win count.

