RuPaul’s Drag Race star Suzie Toot has revealed a brutal read for Mistress Isabelle Brooks that ended up going unused during season 17’s Villains’ Roast.

The sea-sickening 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is well over halfway to finding America’s Next Drag Superstar – and as Jorgeous once (twice) said on All Stars 9, “The competition is really starting to heat up.”

By that, we of course mean that the most recent episode of the season was its most dramatic yet, featuring a win for Lydia B. Kollins, a wig-load of drama between Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love and Arrietty, and a Roast challenge featuring season 13 and All Stars 8‘s Kandy Muse, season 15 (and maybe All Star 10‘s) Mistress Isabelle Brooks and season 16’s Plane Jane – the villains of the franchise.

Though Arrietty and Jewels ended up lipsyncing to a Cowboy Carter classic, with the former hitting the house despite stealing some of the latter’s jokes, Lexi Love was also in the bottom three.

The top trio of the week consisted of winner Lydia, Sam Star and Lana Ja’Rae, which left Onya Nurve and Suzie Toot as the safe divas.

But, in a new interview with EW, Suzie Toot has revealed a read that ended up on the Werk Room floor for one Mistress Isabelle Brooks – and maybe, had she used it, she might have edged into the top.

Speaking to the publication’s Senior Writer Joey Nolfi, who also appeared at the start of this episode, Suzie said, “I’ll tell you one. Mistress looks like Trixie Mattel if you put a bicycle pump inside of her.”

The joke is, as many jokes this episode were, a none-too-kind comment on Mistress’s makeup style and weight – and Suzie might be glad she left it behind, as the season 15 icon even said during the roast, “If I hear one more fat joke I’m going to lose it!”

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is now down to its top seven – with Lexi, Onya, Sam, Jewels, Suzie, Lydia and Lana still battling it out for the crown. We’re sure that Mistress and Lydia might even meet again soon…

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 air on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOWPresents Plus internationally.

