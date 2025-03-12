RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 star Hormona Lisa has opened up about being diagnosed with autism nearly 7 years ago.

She came, she saw, she annoyed Kori King, she sashayed away; Hormona Lisa – who famously ‘auditioned’ for the currently airing seventeenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race by personally handing Ru a flash drive at a book tour stop – made waves despite bombing the Talent Show and leaving the Werk Room third.

But since leaving the splashiest season of Drag Race yet, Hormona Lisa has continued to connect with fans and recently shared her autism diagnosis on the show’s official subreddit.

“I briefly mentioned this after my elimination, but I want to officially share that I have been diagnosed with autism,” she wrote in the post titled ‘The rumours are true’, shared 11 March.

The trans icon from Chattanooga, Tennessee, continued, “I received my diagnosis nearly 7 years ago, and it really helped explain a lot of my life experiences, like never quite fitting in, no matter how much I wanted to, or people not quite understanding me.

“It can be frustrating at times, especially when I feel like I’m expressing something one way, but others don’t see it the same way. Still, it’s a part of who I am, and I wouldn’t change it! I just wanted to address it here, especially since I’ve seen a few posts asking about it lately.”

Hormona’s post has been met with a wave of support and appreciation from Reddit users. “Really enjoyed your humor this season,” one wrote. “Hope we get to see more of you in the future. Sending [love].”

“Be kind to yourself, I’m a 51 year old woman and only received my diagnosis last year!” another added.

A third wrote, “I love seeing more people get out there that have autism as someone who is autistic as well. 🥺 I agree that it can be frustrating sometimes but I also wouldn’t change myself either so I totally get the sentiment. So excited to see where you go from here!”

Hormona followed up by writing, “Thank yall so much. I was a little hesitant to post this but I am so glad I did.”

Hormona Lisa/ Sadness from Inside Out did not thrill her cast members during the opening talent show episode of the season, and was rated the lowest of her group by her sisters – eventually facing off against Acacia Forgot.

Despite losing the lipsync, she was saved by the Badonka Dunk Tank mechanism. She then made it to episode six before being eliminated after failing to impress the judges in the ‘Sea-Sickening Ball’.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 air on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOWPresents Plus internationally. UK seasons can be watched on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

