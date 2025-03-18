Bella Ramsey’s fans have sprung to their defence after trolls mocked the star’s appearance in what appears to be a fan-made poster advertising season two of The Last of Us.

Fan page The Last of Us News account shared an image, apparently inspired by artwork in the original video game, to promote the upcoming second season, captioning it “Four weeks to go!” The tweet went viral, and has been viewed over 14 million times so far.

4 weeks to go!#TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/KdrKr4uhTQ — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) March 16, 2025

As the image spread across the Elon Musk-owned platform, it attracted a legion of cruel trolls who flooded to the comments to criticise Bella Ramsey’s appearance in the unofficial “poster.”

The non-binary actor was described variously as “scary”, “ugly” and (for some reason) “woke garbage” by the army of largely anonymous X users.

However, their fans were quick to react and leap to their defence with one writing: “Bella Ramsey should be allowed to shoot one person every day.”

Another said: “All y’all who are still upset about this casting are so f***ing annoying,” while someone else proclaimed: “I don’t care what anyone says, I’m so excited for this.” Someone else dismissed the trolls as “miserable shallow a**holes.”

A fourth countered with “Put some respect on Lyanna Mormonts name,” referring to Ramsey’s tough, no-nonsense character in Game of Thrones, who definitely wouldn’t have put up with any of this nonsense.

When does season two of The Last of Us come out?

Season two is due to begin on 13 April on HBO Max in the US, and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

In The Last of Us part two, the game on which the second season of the show is based, reviled character Abby Anderson, played by Apple Cider Vinegar star Kaitlyn Dever, causes chaos for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie.

A big part of season two will focus on Ellie’s lesbian romance with new character Dina (Madame Web and Transformers star Isabela Merced). Ramsey has previously told PinkNews they “can’t wait” for the storyline to air.

