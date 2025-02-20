The exact release date for season two of The Last of Us has finally been confirmed, and there’s less than two months to wait until the return of Joel and Ellie.

HBO has confirmed that season two will be on our screens on Sunday 13 April, with the second season unfolding weekly over seven episodes.

Season one followed the events of the original 2013 Naughty Dog action game, beginning with a viral cordyceps outbreak consuming America.

Survivors Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) became an unlikely team as they travelled across the scarred country, 20 years after the pandemic began, and the season ended with Joel having to make a decision at the Firefly base about Ellie’s future, with mammoth ramifications.

Season two picks up five years after the end of season one, with the relationship between Ellie and Joel still fractured, after Joel decided to save Ellie but prevent the Fireflies from finding a cure for the harrowing fungal infection.

Anyone who has played the Naughty Dog games knows that season two will have huge focus on the introduction of new character Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, a Firefly on a vengeful mission.

Abby is joined in season two by her clan including best friend Owen (Riverdale’s Spencer Lord) and his girlfriend Mel (How To Blow Up A Pipeline’s Ariela Barer), Nora (You star Tati Gabrielle) and Manny (Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez).

A big part of season two will also focus on Ellie’s lesbian romance with new character Dina (Madame Web star Isabela Merced), with Ramsey previously talking to PinkNews about how they “can’t wait” for the storyline.

Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara will also feature in a guest star role in season two, with some fans believing she will play Joel’s therapist. Jeffrey Wright, the voiceover star who plays Isaac in the The Last of Us: Part II game, will reprise his role as the leader of brutal paramilitary organisation Washington Liberation Front.

The Last of Us was an awards season smash following its January 2023 premiere, bagging eight Emmy Awards, and numerous nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

