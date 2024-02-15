The Last of Us star says chemistry with Bella Ramsey ‘palpable’ in season two

The Last of Us star Isabela Merced has suggested that there will be “palpable” chemistry between her new character and that of co-star Bella Ramsey in season two of The Last of Us.

It was announced in January that Merced was to play Dina, the romantic interest of series lead Ellie Williams’ (played by Ramsey), in HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama series. The couple embark on an intimate relationship as they attempt to survive the cordyceps outbreak alongside the latter’s companion and father figure, Joel, played by Pedro Pascal.

Filming for season two began recently and episodes are expected to air sometime next year.

Speaking to ET Online, Merced said she is “beyond excited” about the role. “I already did one day of shooting, it was technically day zero, but the chemistry that Bella and I have is so palpable and it’s really nice to be able to work with someone like that.”

The 22-yer-old star, who will also be seen as Hawkgirl, opposite David Corenswet’s Clark Kent/Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy next year.

Though Merced didn’t share much else about her time on set with Ramsey, it’s clear that both are keen to get their teeth into the fan favourite romance, Ramsey, who uses they/them pronouns, recently stating that they “can’t wait” to explore it.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews about the storyline last year, they said: “I’m really excited. Actually, the first time I’d ever heard of The Last of Us was a PinkNews article. This was before the show, before I even got the audition. [The article was] saying that it was the first lesbian kiss in a video game. I remember seeing that and [thinking]: ‘That’s really cool’.

“[I was] like The Last of Us… I recognise that. I can’t wait to explore that story. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Bella Ramsey will have a new love interest in season two of The Last of Us. (BAFTA/Vivek Vadoliya/YouTube)

Season one of The Last of Us proved to be a huge hit last year and was praised for its LGBTQ+ representation. During a flashback in one episode, Ellie and her friend Riley (Storm Reid) appear close to falling for each another, before tragedy strikes.

Another episode was dedicated entirely to the relationship between gay couple Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), in what was widely described as one of the most emotional moments of television in 2023.

Season two will also feature appearances from Dopesick star Kaitlyn Dever, as villain Abby, Beef‘s Young Mazino and Schitt’s Creek’s Catherine O’Hara.