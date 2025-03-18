The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger is baring it all in his campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS, posing fully naked alongside his fiancé, Abby Champion.

At this point, stripping off naked isn’t much for Patrick Schwarzenegger to handle. In fact, it pales in comparison to what he’s recently gone viral for: kissing his on-screen brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) in his role as Saxon in The White Lotus season three.

Yet it seems the bizarre kiss between the two characters – dubbed online as the “incest brothers” – hasn’t turned fans off of Schwarzenegger. In fact, thanks to his new SKIMS campaign, they’re very much turned on.

In a series of new photos shared via the official SKIMS social media accounts, the actor poses completely nude with just a bouquet of flowers covering his manhood.

Saying "I Do" is sexier in SKIMS. TV’s ultimate heartthrob, Patrick Schwarzenegger and fiancée Abby Champion bare it all ahead of their big day in our Wedding Shop, coming March 20 at 12PM ET. pic.twitter.com/h2hiHAGe08 — SKIMS (@skims) March 17, 2025

The campaign is promoting SKIMS’ upcoming wedding range, and so Schwarzenegger appears alongside his fiancé, fashion model Abby Champion, who poses in the brand’s luxurious white lingerie.

In other, slightly less racy photos, the American Sports Story star appears in trunks, flexing his toned abs, while Champion appears in a tight-fitted lacy black lingerie set.

At the far more formal end of the spectrum, the cute pair pose in full wedding day get up, with Schwarzenegger donning a classic black tux and Champion serving a look in a sheer ankle-length gown.

Despite going fully nude for the campaign, it’s nothing Schwarzenegger’s fans haven’t seen before: in episode one of The White Lotus season three, as the “incest brothers” plot kicked off, his character was seen walking naked into his hotel bathroom to masturbate, leaving absolutely nothing to the imaginaton. No flower bouquet in sight.

Who is Patrick Schwarzenegger’s fiancé Abby Champion?

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been in a relationship with fashion model Abby Champion since 2015. The pair were first spotted hanging out together that year at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy.

The couple confirmed their relationship in early 2016, and have since appeared together for red carpet events and on magazine cover shoots. They got engaged in December 2023.

Speaking about their relationship in 2019, Schwarzenegger said: “I think we stay in touch obviously through FaceTime and calls … but it’s really not hard.

“Being away from each other so often allows us to appreciate the time that we have together and really enjoy it. I’m usually so slammed in the week with work and she’s usually traveling so it allows us both to have super fun weekends.”

Champion, who is 28 to Schwarzenegger’s 31 and was born in Alabama, has made many appearances in Vogue magazine and at fashion shows.

She was discovered while in the Bahamas for a pageant before making her runway debut in 2018, at the Bottega Veneta’s S/S 2018 fashion show. She has since appeared in Vogue, W, and Russh, and has walked in shows for major fashion brands including Balmain, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Miu Miu.

