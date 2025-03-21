Trans model Alex Consani has hit out at anti-trans trolls and the oppressive policies enacted by the Trump administration targeting trans people.

President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders targeting trans rights since his inauguration in January, including mandating that the federal government would recognise only two genders and forcing trans people’s passports to state their sex at birth rather than their gender identity.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Alex Consani said that it was “scary” to see the administration targeting her community and “targeting the kids that are helpless to any of this”.

She is also loudly calling for change, using her platform as a model and influencer (Consani has over 4 million followers on TikTok) to amplify herself and the trans community – even if that leads to a backlash.

“I like to do as much as I can. I speak publicly about what I believe in, and that makes me hopeful.”

“I grew up online. I’ve been on the internet since I was eight or nine, so I’ve always gotten hate, and I’ve always known that it’s coming from a place of self-hatred, because no one takes time out of their day to go online and talk negatively about someone unless they have self-hatred within their own head.”

“So I push through it by knowing that I am doing what I love and I’m being vocal about it. If you want to hate on me? Do it. Do it, because you know what that means? More clicks, more views, more money for me, babe,” Consani said.

Alex Consani says she was lucky to always be “surrounded by love” by her family but was bullied for being trans and now wants to ensure that other people go through the same thing: “Sometimes it can get you wrapped up in the negativity, when that’s never been what our community is about.”

“Even in the face of such negative policies, we’re able to recognize that us as a community can’t be affected. We’re never going to go away. We’re never going to go away,” she added.