Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett has lambasted fellow politicians who are obsessed with banning trans under-18s from sporting events.

Congresswoman Crockett ridiculed Republicans across the US for passing laws banning transgender children from competitive sports over a misinformed perception of “fairness,” saying it was a non-issue.

“According to them, the trans kids, they want to play sports. That is the biggest issue that we’ve had. Since when?” she said in a live interview with The 19th, clips of which have since gone massively viral on social media.

“Find the little trans child [who] is ruining your life. I mean, what are we doing? What are we doing?”

This year alone, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, 83 bills have proposed in 19 states aimed at banning transgender youngsters from sporting events in schools. Nine have been defeated, while two have passed into law.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning trans athletes from female competitions, which was later actioned by the State Department.

During the 2024 elections, Democrats “allowed themselves to be divided” over issues like trans sports, Crockett added, an issue she accused the Republicans of using to distract the public.

“We allowed them to distract us and we allowed them to talk about trans folk and trans kids.”

The same was now being done with immigration policy, she went on to say.

“Tell me, how many of you are sending your kids to college to go and work on the farms?” she asked. “OK, well, guess who is working the farms so that you can afford food, so that you can have food.”

Jasmine Crockett defends marginalised groups

Crockett is no stranger to defending her position in and outside the US House of Representatives.

In January, her defence of trans people when Nancy Mace called for a congressional toilet ban led to a heated argument which ended with the Republican seemingly threatening to “take it outside”.

During the committee hearing, Crockett accused Mace of chalking up issues around transgender people because her “campaign coffers are struggling right now”.

Jasmine Crockett has attacked the Republican stance on trans athletes. (Getty)

Interrupting Jasmine Crockett, who had said, “Child, listen”, Mace raged: “I am no child. Do not call me a child. I am a grown woman. I am 47 years old. If you want… take it outside.”

Mace later said what she had “wanted [was] to take the conversation off the floor”, to have a discussion with Crockett. However, a spokesperson for the Democrat claimed it was “clear” that Mace was “threatening physical violence”.

In February, Crockett spoke about tech billionaire Elon Musk’s recent actions as the head of the Department for Government Efficiency. Asked what she wanted to say to him, she replied: “F**k off.“

