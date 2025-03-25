Ben Stiller has been thanked for insulting pundit Tim Pool – by the right-wing podcaster himself.

Zoolander star Stiller responded to a post from the right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ commentator regarding news that Apple had lost $1 billion (more than £77 million) on its streaming service.

The company has reportedly invested more than $5 billion (close to £3.9 billion) in Apple TV+, the home of Stiller’s hit sci-fi thriller Severance, as well as other highly rated TV shows and movies. The finale of the second season aired on Friday (21 March), to critical acclaim.

Christopher Walken (L) and John Turturro star in Severance. (Apple TV)

Pool tried to put the blame for the streaming service’s loss of income on Severance, writing. “I wonder why so many people started posting about how good (it’s not) Severance is,” he wrote in a post on Monday (24 March).

Stiller responded with a nerd-face emoji, which has attracted 20,000 likes compared with Pool’s 3,700. The emoji can be used to suggest intelligence, but also as an insult to imply a person lacks social skills.

Tim Pool, originally praised as a citizen journalist for livestreaming the Occupy Wall Street protests, has since become a right-wing pundit, railing at length against “gender ideology” and the Biden-Harris administration, Them reports.

Seemingly unaware that Stiller, who has directed 11 episodes of the series, was insulting him, Pool responded by writing: “Tropic Thunder is one of the greatest films ever made. Thank you, sir.”

The exchange was ridiculed by social media users, with some suggesting Pool was unaware of Ben Stiller’s involvement in the show.

“I bet you he doesn’t even know Ben Stiller works on the show,” YouTube film critic Marcus (Cosmonaut) Turner wrote, while another person asked: “Why can’t conservatives ever tell when they are being made fun of.“

Someone else joked: “I sleep so well knowing that I’ll never f**k up as bad as Tim Pool.”

