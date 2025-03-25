Jennifer Lopez and child Emme Muñiz slay the house down on Othello red carpet

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz, who uses they/them pronouns, wowed onlookers at the opening night of Othello on Broadway on Sunday (23 March).

Reportedly dressed by stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, Lopez’s sequin-covered crop-top and skirt combo turned heads on the red carpet for Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s revival of the Shakespearean tragedy.

The production opened at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, with tickets reportedly costing up to $1,000 (£770).

Hollywood superstars Katie Holmes, Samuel L Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colman Domingo and Angela Bassett, and businesswoman Martha Stewart were also there for the first performance, along with former president Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz wowed onlookers. (Getty)

Emme, who turned 17 in February, was dressed to kill in a pinstriped suit, with accessories that included a Vivienne Westwood necklace.

Lopez marked Emme and twin Max’s birthday with a post on Instagram saying: “I love you beyond forever. Thank you for giving me the privilege and gift to be your mother, the most beautiful blessing of my life.

“Every day I wake up and think what I can do to be a better mother to you.”

The Unstoppable and Hustlers star often voices her support for the LGBTQ+ community. During the premiere of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, she emphasised the “importance of love [and] seeing each other as human beings”.

She went on to say: “We could just look at each other as individuals, as people, as human beings, and not worry about who you like, who you don’t like, what your political beliefs are. It doesn’t matter.”

Lopez is set to perform at WorldPride, which will run in Washington DC from 31 May until 8 June. Kim Petras and Troye Sivan are also expected to appear.

