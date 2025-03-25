Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard to return to Celebrity Big Brother – in new role

Reality TV icon, legend and star Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard is reportedly returning to Celebrity Big Brother for its newest UK series – but not as a housemate.

Everyone (and we mean everyone) remembers where they were when television reality masterpiece Celebrity Big Brother aired in 2016, featuring a cast including Gemma Collins, Scotty T, John Partridge and Flavor of Love star Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard.

The cast of the British series was responsible for pop-culture greatness via moments such as “David’s dead”, Tiffany’s monologue concerning Gemma’s “old maiden” shoes and much, much more – and it looks like the recently rebooted Celebrity Big Brother will allegedly be welcoming Pollard back into the fold.

Felicity Cross, deputy TV editor at The Sun, has ‘confirmed’ that Pollard will be on the panel for the show’s recap/ spinoff, Late & Live.

A source reportedly told the publication, “There are no fans as passionate as those that love Big Brother and this booking’s one for them. Tiffany is a solid gold show legend and going to be brilliant on the Late & Live panel.”

Pollard first appeared on American reality series The Flavor of Love in 2006, where she earned the nickname ‘New York’ – and has since appeared on CBB, House of Villains, and more.

The Late & Live spinoff immediately follows each episode of both the civilian and celeb series, and is hosted by either Will Best or AJ Odudu (the hosts of the main show), along with a series of rotating panelists.

Previous faces have included Drag Race UK‘s Danny Beard and the late The Vivienne, as well as Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens and, before he won the return series of CBB the following year, David Potts.

After its ‘final series’ on Channel 5 in 2018, the reality television juggernaut rebooted its civilian series on ITV in 2023, with Jordan Sangha winning. The series returned again in 2024, with sapphic icon Ali Bromley winning.

Celebrity Big Brother, however, returned just after Bromley’s triumph and saw TOWIE star Potts take the crown.

The rumoured cast list for Celebrity Big Brother 2025 includes a host of queer talent, including Heartstopper and Agatha All Along star Joe Locke, MAFS icon Ella Morgan and aforementioned Drag Race champ and CBB:LL panelist Danny Beard.

