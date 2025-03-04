ITV has already announced that Celebrity Big Brother will be coming back later this year, marking the second season of the revived show and the 25th anniversary of the original Big Brother.

For those who don’t know, Celebrity Big Brother involves 12 well-known celebs living together for two-and-a-half weeks under constant surveillance and working to complete various challenges. The aim is to avoid eviction by being well-liked by viewers.

Gay reality star David Potts, from Ibiza Weekender, won the show last year.

This year’s line-up has not been revealed but plenty of names have been doing the rounds on the rumour mill, including several LGBTQ+ icons.

Ella Morgan

Ella Morgan rose to fame as the first trans woman on Married At First Sight (MAFS) Celebs Go Dating.

A source has told The Sun that she’s already had meetings with the show’s producers.

“It’s just early talks at this stage but Ella is really up for it and bosses were impressed by her,” the insider said. “She knows how to bring drama, as her stints on MAFS and Celebs Go Dating proved, and she is a great representative of the LGBTQ+ community, so watch this space.”

Tommy Fury

Boxer Tommy Fury is the younger brother of fellow boxer Tyson Fury, and is known for appearing on the 2019 series of Love Island, coming second alongside Molly-Mae Hague.

They have a two-year-old child together, Bambi, but split up last year in dramatic fashion.

Fury was due to take part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year but had to pull out to prepare for his fight with mixed martial artist Darren Till.

So, maybe he’s now ready to get back on to the reality TV circuit.

Kaleb Cooper

Farmer and TV personality Kaleb Cooper is no stranger to the limelight, having appeared on Amazon Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm. Maybe he could turn the CBB garden into an allotment, or introduce a few chickens?

Danny Dyer

EastEnders favourite Danny Dyer was also rumoured for last year’s I’m A Celeb but it turned out not to be true.

Dyer left EastEnders in 2022, with his character, Mick Carter, presumed dead after his car crashed into the sea, but he recently said that he might be open to making a return to Albert Square. His name is back on the CBB rumour list this year. We’re crossing all our fingers and toes that its true, as he’d be phenomenal.

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes has been in the headlines in recent years for his feud with This Morning‘s Phillip Schofield and his separation from wife Ruth Langsford.

Following the split, the TV presenter then introduced the world to his girlfriend Katie Alexander, who is 20 years his junior.

It might be that he wants to keep making headlines rather than reading them, and what better way than from within the Big Brother house.

Joe Locke

Joe Locke is a rising star, having appeared in Netflix hit Heartstopper and Disney+ show Agatha All Along.

He and on-screen boyfriend Kit Connor recently said they put their “heads down” when passing gays and teens to avoid being spotted.

“A friend of mine was with me and Kit hanging out once. He started laughing and we asked him why,” Locke said. “My friend, he’s not in the industry, said that Kit and I, whenever we see a group of teenagers or gay people, we both put our heads down.

“But we don’t even realise we’re doing it.” Having a hugely prominent gay actor like Joe in the CBB house would be an amazing win for LGBTQ+ visibility.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Comedian and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg is the creator and host of the web series Chicken Shop Date, where she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants.

Her signature humour and dry commentary would be perfect viewing for fans of Celebrity Big Brother but it remains to be seen whether it is endearing or irritating to her potential housemates.

Rebekah Vardy

Vardy became a household name after her infamous legal battle with Coleen Rooney, dubbed the “Wagatha Christie” trial. The case, which focused on social media leaks, captured public attention and inspired a play and TV drama.

She must have seen Rooney win the hearts of the nation on I’m A Celeb so might want to do the same thing.

Paris Fury

If both Tommy and Paris Fury are in the Big Brother house, then it’ll be a family reunion.

Paris is the wife of Tommy’s brother, Tyson, and the couple have been married for almost 20 years.

They have seven children and give fans an insight into their family life in the Netflix series At Home with the Furys.

Surviving the Big Brother house should be easy enough, especially if her brother-in-law is on her side.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna is probably best-known for appearing in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where her dramatic showdowns and amazing catchphrases chimed with viewers

Prior to that, she made her name playing Billie Reed on daytime soap Days of Our Lives, and hit drama Melrose Place.

Whether she’s stirring up drama or dancing on Instagram, Rinna knows how to entertain, making her a perfect fit for Celebrity Big Brother.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt is a former Conservative MP, and carried the massive Sword of State at King Charles III’s coronation in 2023.

This wouldn’t be the first time she’s dived into reality TV, having appeared with Tom Daley in Splash!

Danny Beard

Drag performer Danny Beard made history as the first bearded queen to win RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Their quick wit and powerhouse vocals could make them a fan favourite, but will their outspoken personality rub housemates up the wrong way? They’d definitely be a fantastic fit for the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Helen Worth

Helen Worth played Gail Platt for 50 years (ITV)

Helen Worth has played Coronation Street legend Gail Platt for nearly 50 years, making her one of the best-loved soap stars in British history. She left the show in a Christmas day episode in 2024.

But how would the queen of Weatherfield handle the chaos of Celebrity Big Brother? Could she be the voice of reason or get caught up in the drama?

Joe Baggs

TikTok star and former Gogglebox personality Joe Baggs is known for his hilarious skits and celebrity interviews.

Having already faced the internet’s toughest critics, he should be able handle the Big Brother house with ease.

Nadine Dorries

Another former Conservative MP is also rumoured to be set to take part.

Nadine Dorries has never been one to shy away from controversy, wWhether it’s her fierce loyalty to Boris Johnson, or her decision to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! while still in office, she has always managed to keep herself in the headlines.

Since stepping away from frontline politics, she has focused on a writing and media career, but a return to reality TV never seems far away.

Jonathan Gullis

This is beginning to look like a Tory Party conference, with the name of Jonathan Gullis, who was the MP for Stoke-on-Trent between 2019 and 2024, also being banded around.

He is best-known for his strong views on immigration and education and his presence would certainly whip up the drama levels in the Big Brother house, as much as it did in the House of Commons.

Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwasi Kwarteng was once chancellor of the exchequer, but his brief tenure ended in economic turmoil and political downfall.

Could Celebrity Big Brother be his shot at a public rebrand? Or would his past decisions make him an easy target for eviction?

Annie Kilner

Model and reality star Annie Kilner is possibly best-known as the wife of England footballer Kyle Walker. Their romance has been anything but smooth sailing, with off-field controversies and public scandals keeping them in the headlines.

Despite the drama, Annie has built her own profile, stepping into the world of reality TV and fashion. Having been in the spotlight for years, she knows how to handle pressure, and is more than capable of holding her own.

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes became a household name after his stint on Love Island in 2017, where his unexpected bromance with Kem Cetinay became just as popular as his romance with Olivia Attwood.

Since then, he’s carved out a career in sports punditry, while raising awareness for men’s health – even undergoing a live testicular exam to promote early cancer detection.

Away from his TV work, he’s had high-profile relationships and dabbled in music, once releasing a rap single with Kem. With his mix of charm, emotional honesty, and the occasional hot-headed moment, he’d be a fascinating addition to the show.

Natalie Cassidy

Natalie Cassidy has played Sonia in EastEnders since 1993, and she’s as well known for her trumpet playing as her dramatic storylines.

That experience might give her the experience to navigate the choppy waters and drama-filled tension of the Big Brother house – and it might signal the direction she plans to take after the announcement that she is set to leave Walford.

Ella Rae Wise

Ella Rae Wise rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, where her outspoken nature, glamorous lifestyle and fiery personality made her a standout cast member. Known for speaking her mind with, she’s been at the centre of dramatic feuds and high-profile romances on the show.

Beyond TOWIE, she’s also dabbled in fashion and social media influencing, building a strong fan base which bodes well for a long stay in the house.

