Sexual wellness brand Normal has launched a huge two-for-one sale across Christmas.

Shoppers can get the Australian-based brand’s most popular products, including Quinn, the clitorial stimulator or Piper for internal and external stimulation as part of the offer.

It’s now available to shop at itsnormal.com, and the brand has released an interesting campaign to promote the sale.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand says that Australian advertisers have “some pretty outdated regulations and policies on sexual wellness products”, with the words “sex toy” and product images not allowed on adverts.

This is despite a large portion of the adult population owning a sex toy, so Normal have come up with a hilarious campaign to promote the sale.

Founder of Normal, Lucy Wark said “We’ve been told by advertisers that we can’t say the word ‘vibrator’ or show one on a poster: so instead, we’re just covering Australian cities in posters about how our “vbriators are on sale” and blurring out an object that could possibly be our bestselling vibe Quinn on the image…”

“These regulations are falling behind contemporary community values, in our view, but while they’re still in place, we’re definitely going to have some fun with them!”

“And we’d encourage folks in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to keep their eyes peeled for more fun surprises over the next few days – and nights – as we spread the word on our mobile billboards.”

“Every complaint we’ve ever had about our advertising has actually been dismissed, because we are very careful to think about context and messaging when we run a campaign. That includes our famous TV ad featuring the c-word (clitoris), which got 69 complaints (all dismissed) last year!”, Ward added.

The latest sale means that shoppers can save up to $225 per order, and all you have to do is add two toys to your cart and discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

This includes Frankie, an external stimulator for solo and partnered use and Darcy, an internal stimulator for solo or partnered use.

There’s plenty to choose from their colourful array of sex toys, with Normal aiming to “create a place where it feels easy and normal to buy products you trust”.

To shop Normal’s 2-for-1 sale head to itsnormal.com.