The Black Keys announce 2023 UK arena tour: dates, presale tickets and more

The Black Keys have announced a headline UK tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The duo will head to arenas next summer to perform their biggest tracks and their new album, Dropout Boogie.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 16 December via Ticketmaster.

The tour will see the group head to London’s O2 Arena on 22 June, with dates planned for Manchester and Glasgow.

“After 8 long years, we are excited to say The Black Keys are coming back to Europe and the UK. We can’t wait to see you at the shows in these iconic venues,” the duo said.

These dates mark The Black Keys’ first European tour since 2015 and follow a 32-date North American run earlier this year.

Fans can expect the duo to play hits like “Howlin’ For You”, “Lonely Boy” and “Gold On The Ceiling”, as well as performing songs from their latest album.

The LP, Dropout Boogie was released in May and harks back to the stripped-down blues rock of their early days making music together in Akron, Ohio basements over 20 years ago.

It marks their 11th album overall, and is nominated for Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards.

You can find out how to get presale tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on 16 December at Ticketmaster.

The Black Keys will be holding an exclusive fan club presale starting 13 December at 9am.

Fans can sign up for the free Lonely Boys & Girls Club and receive early access to tickets. You can join at www.thelonelyboysandgirlsclub.com.