It was a hard day for Republican lawmaker Vicky Hartzler on Thursday (8 December) as the Respect for Marriage Act passed the US House of Representatives vote with an overwhelming majority.

The Missouri congresswoman appeared to cry as she made a desperate plea for her colleagues to vote against same-sex marriage on the House floor.

“This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” Hartzler said.

She didn’t explain how allowing gay people to marry would dismantle “the traditional family”.

“I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and dangerous bill.”

Here’s Vicky Hartzler crying as she urges Members of Congress to oppose rights for gay and interracial couples.



Tears of joy for discrimination.



This is the Republican Party in 2022. pic.twitter.com/PKbXy1ERh3 — Equality PAC (@lgbtequalitypac) December 8, 2022

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House with a vote of 258-169 – and 39 Republicans, clearly not including Vicky Hartzler, voted with Democrats to back it.

Twitter users weighed in on the congresswoman’s performance with one even suggesting her speech would make a great drag performance.

sorry but it needed to be done,



VICKY HARTZLER HOMOPHOBE TEARS REMIXXXXXX 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/wjm6L0PKyq — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 8, 2022

if i was a drag queen i’d be doing this as a number immediately https://t.co/2QHbqFYqLV — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) December 8, 2022

If anyone is looking for a Christmas gift idea for me, a digital video frame with Vicky Hartzler crying over gay marriage on an endless loop is exactly what I want https://t.co/Jvf00cKJzi — David Robinson (@daviedaily) December 8, 2022

The Respect for Marriage Act now heads to Biden’s desk, where, once law, it will require states to recognise same-sex marriages from other states. It also repeals the 1996 federal Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as only between a man and a woman.

With the Act, these protections also extend to interracial marriages.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi commented on the House’s vote: “Today, we stand up to the values the vast majority of Americans hold dear – a belief in the dignity, beauty and divinity in every person in abiding respect for love so powerful that it binds two people together.”

Other politicians spoke in support of the Act and for the nation’s LGBTQ+ community.

Today, the People's House took a step forward in reaffirming #LoveIsLove. The #RespectforMarriageAct is now heading to @POTUS' desk.



To our LGBTQ+ siblings: we see you, we love you, & we won't stop fighting for true marriage equality. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 8, 2022

After more than a decade of work, my #RespectForMarriageAct has finally passed Congress. Repealing the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act and upholding same sex couples right to equal protection under the law has been a moral imperative of mine. Next stop: the White House! pic.twitter.com/qokZONWJRm — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) December 8, 2022

I was proud to vote YES for the #RespectForMarriageAct which will enshrine critical protections for marriage equality for the people of St. Louis and across this country. #LoveWins🌈 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 8, 2022

Hartzler’s speech on the House floor was something of a swan song, given that she will not be returning to Congress in 2023 after losing her campaign for a Senate seat.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ campaigners hope positive legislation for queer communities continues.

“Congress must use this momentum to keep expanding LGBTQ protections and freedoms including in pending legislation like the Equality Act, and especially for transgender people who face elevated levels of discrimination and attacks,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said.

“It’s long past time for politicians to catch up to the supermajority of Americans of every party who support shared values of equal treatment, and our right to be free from discrimination and to have the same chances to belong, contribute and succeed in our communities and in our country.”