A video of a same-sex couple smooching after being shown on San Antonio Spurs’ kiss cam has gone viral, and the reactions are beautiful.

On Saturday (4 March), during Spurs’ basketball match against the Houston Rockets at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, Texas, Kasey Nicole and her girlfriend, Alina Hilliard, were shown on the cam, to their own shock and excitement.

Rising to the occasion after spotting themselves on the big screen, the couple shared a passionate smacker. The kiss garnered loud applause from the audience and has since been praised across social media, racking up more than 300,000 views on Twitter.

Nicole tweeted confirmation that the video was of her and Alina and said they were “shocked [but] thankful for the chance to be up there”.

that’s my girlfriend and i 🥹🫶🏼 we were so shocked but were thankful for a chance to be up there!! https://t.co/XqWp1BLA3u — kaseynicole (@kaseyniccc) March 5, 2023

Hilliard took to TikTok to say that the moment was “special” due to previous games they have attended only showing heterosexual couples on the kiss cam.

“We had actually been talking about how there was no way they would put a lesbian couple on the kiss cam moments before, and that’s why we [look] so shocked at the beginning of the video.

“Although it may seem small, it definitely feels like a step towards love and acceptance of the LGBTQIA community.

“Shout-out to the Spurs for giving us representation and for the crowd who cheered when we were shown on the screen.”

@alihilli5 What a special moment for us 🥹 Every game we have ever been to there have only ever been heterosexual couples displayed on the jumbotron for kiss cam. We had actually been talking about how there was no way they would put a lesbian couple on the kiss cam moments before, and thats why we were so shocked at the beginning of the video. Although it may seem small, it definitely feels like a step towards love and acceptance of the LGBTQIA community. Shoutout to the @spurs for giving us representation tonight and for the crowd who cheered when we were shown on the screen. #fyp #lgbtqia #spurs #love ♬ Dandelions (slowed + reverb) – Ruth B. & sped up + slowed

Comments under the post proclaimed love for the couple and their moment of fame.

An Alex M commented: “My fiancé and I were there! We were so overwhelmed by the crowd’s response and so happy for y’all!! As a[n] LGBT couple, this meant a lot for us too.”

And Heather Wolfe wrote: “No one gave you guys permission to be this cute”, while others said how much they loved the moment.

Despite Spurs losing 122-110, the heart-felt kiss has spread joy globally, with many people commenting that “love is love”.

SO AWESOME!! ❤️ LOVE IS LOVE 🌈 🏳️‍🌈 — c.reyes (@creyes512) March 7, 2023

Twitter user @pdaveb shared the viral clip and took the opportunity to commend Spurs for making it possible.

“Think it’s the first time I’ve ever seen same-sex couple make the kiss cam. Think they might’ve actually just been friends, but whateves, still counts.”

In response, Alina confirmed the pair are “indeed dating”, a comment which has received more than 140 likes.

Another user commented: “I was live for this and it was brilliant and a moment that the crowd understood was special #GoSpursGo“.

I was live for this and it was brilliant and a moment that the crowd understood was special #GoSpursGo♥️🏳️‍🌈 — Texas Jamie Ford 🌻 (@ThisIsItYall) March 6, 2023

Many Twitter users retweeted the video, with user @LovelyLilo captioning it: “I’ve never seen gays on the kiss cam. Love that for them.”

I’ve literally never seen gays on the kiss cam. Love that for them 🥲 https://t.co/idQ8c8Djcx — renae. (@LovelyLilo__) March 6, 2023

And @Taysapxrocky wrote: “My gf and I have gone to several Pride night sporting events and it’s always been weird to us that they never had actual queer representation at the games besides the Pride flag on products so most def[initely] shout-out to the Spurs.”