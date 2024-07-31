The 1975 are being sued by the organisers of a festival in Malaysia after Matty Healy kissed bandmate Ross MacDonald in protest against the country’s harsh anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

In July 2023, the band performed at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, during which frontman Healy took aim at the country’s laws, saying it was a “mistake” for the band to have booked the gig because of the government’s hard-line stance on LGBTQ+ rights and freedom. He then planted a kiss on the lips of the band’s bassist.

As a result, their show was cut short – with organisers citing “non-compliance with local performance guidelines”. In the days that followed, the band were criticised for “giving white saviour complex” and potentially putting the country’s queer community in even greater danger.

The 1975 subsequently cancelled their planned performances in Indonesia and Taiwan.

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. There are no laws that protect LGBTQ+ people against discrimination or hate crimes, and conversion practices are widespread. The south-east Asian country was named the second-worst place in the world for trans rights in a global index last year.

In court documents obtained by Variety, and reported by the Daily Mail, the band members have each been individually named in a lawsuit by the festival organisers, which seeks damages of $2.4 million (approximately £1.9 million) to pay for the cancellation of the concert.

The organisers claim the band and their team were made aware of the restrictions in place, including laws relating to swearing, smoking, drinking alcohol, removing their clothes, mentioning politics and religion and rules which forbid “kissing, kissing a member of the audience or carrying out such actions among themselves”.

David Mathew, a lawyer for event organiser Future Sound Asia, said: “The claim against The 1975 is essentially for breach of contract.

“They entered into a binding contract with Future Sound Asia to perform and the position of Future Sound Asia, among others, is that this contractual obligation was breached. Further, Mr Healy’s representative categorically provided a pre-show written assurance that Mr Healy and The 1975’s live performance ‘shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations’ during their set in Malaysia,” he claimed.

“Unfortunately, the assurance was ignored.

“Their actions have had repercussions on local artists and small businesses, who relied on the festival for creative opportunities and their livelihoods. Future Sound Asia wishes to move forward in a way that will give the Malaysian community affected some closure.”

Mathew is reported to have filed documents at the High Court in London last week. Band members have to file their defence by 19 September, he added.