Florence Pugh is about to make you cry in the heart-wrenching trailer for A Good Person

Hot on the heels of her smash hit thriller Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh is starring alongside Morgan Freeman in an emotional new film about grief, friendship and hope – and the new trailer will move you to tears.

A Good Person follows grief-stricken Daniel (Freeman), who is having a tough time trying to raise his teenage granddaughter. Allison (Pugh) is a young woman with a bright future who finds herself involved in an unimaginable tragedy. The link that connects the pair? Allison was driving the car the night that Daniel’s daughter died.

Together, they embark on a journey of redemption, discovering along the way that “friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places,” per the official synopsis.

The trailer for A Good Person shows Allison before and after surviving the horrific accident which kills her sister-in-law, leaving her in the grip of an opioid addiction, unresolved grief and a failing career. In the following years, we see her forming an unlikely friendship with Daniel – her would-be father-in-law – giving her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward.

We also see Allison attending what looks like an AA meeting, cutting her hair on ‘makeover Friday’ (it’s Monday), and some black humour sprinkled for good measure.

The film was directed, written and produced by Zach Braff, who reportedly began dating Pugh in 2019 after meeting on the set of his short film In The Time It Takes To Get There. The pair quietly ended their relationship earlier this year.

A Good Person is sure to once again showcase Pugh as an acting powerhouse, and the internet certainly agrees. One Twitter user pointed out: “no one plays a distressed woman like Florence Pugh”, which anyone who has watched Pugh in horror hit Midsommar and the drama-plagued Don’t Worry Darling can undoubtedly attest to.

no one plays a distressed woman like florence pugh pic.twitter.com/PNMQvkAvLm — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) December 15, 2022

“May as well rename Hollywood to Florencewood”, another fan enthused, while a third added: “sounds like it’s gonna make me cry a lot.”

Judging by the reactions to the trailer, tears seem to be a common theme.

This looks like a cryfest, but a good one😭 https://t.co/QpbJ82kYF1 — 🍂Rebel | el🍂 🎶“hunger of the pine”🎶 (@rebelrebelbliss) December 16, 2022

i already know I’m going to cry yes https://t.co/KKDTSfZOm6 — ✩ 𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 ✩ (@tylergarci_a) December 16, 2022

The star of the trailer, though, is “@JackieHoffman16 screaming fuckboy over and over in this trailer, sold, ticket is sold”, during a scene in which she douses Morgan Freeman’s grandaughter’s boyfriend with a hose – and if you kept up with that line, well done.

ok @JackieHoffman16 screaming fuckboy over and over in this trailer, sold, ticket is sold https://t.co/RC9BBpJX1T — Jeremy Wein is in NYC (@thismyshow) December 16, 2022

Florence Pugh after filming both Olivia Wilde & Zach Braff movies



pic.twitter.com/clzOGrU2WI — David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) December 15, 2022

The film also stars Molly Shannon, Celeste O’Connor, Zoe Lister-Jones and Chinaza Uche and will be released in cinemas on 31 March 2023.

There’s no word on a UK release date yet, but we’ll keep you posted.