Marvel Studios has just released the debut official trailer for Thunderbolts* – and we have a lot of questions about the all-powerful superhero Sentry. Also: Badass Florence Pugh!

Thunderbolts* marks the last film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the trailer offers a glimpse at what looks like a thrilling superhero spy film.

The formation of a Thunderbolts team in the MCU has been teased since 2021 and the film’s brief synopsis outlines that a group of antiheroes are taken to go on missions for the American government.

The trailer sees Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova/White Widow arriving at the doorstep of her father figure, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), with a problem.

“There is something wrong with me, an emptiness,” she monologues.

“I’m just drifting and I don’t have a purpose. I thought throwing myself into work was the answer…”

You may like to watch

We’re then treated to a montage of Pugh’s badass stunts as she comes face-to-face with her anti-hero team – think the Suicide Squad but Marvel.

Experience Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2025. pic.twitter.com/j9iDjHOoc7 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 23, 2024

We see White Widow join forces, aggressively, with US Agent/John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost/Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster/Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), and the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) who becomes the gang’s leader.

The group realise that someone seems to be trying to kill them, but who is this group of misfits going up against?

Who is Marvel’s Sentry?

The Thunderbolts* trailer also marks the first appearance of Bob (Lewis Pullman, who replaced Steven Yeun in the role), aka Sentry, but who exactly is he?

The Thunderbolts* trailer doesn’t reveal too much but in the comics, Bob is one of the most dangerous and powerful superheroes with a dark secret.

He seems confused about what’s going on and the Thunderbolts squad, perhaps he’s not aware of his truly powerful nature in the beginning.

The film also sees Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine with Fontaine’s assistant who is played by Geraldine Viswanathan.

Valentina gathers The Thunderbolts together to warn them that “there are bad guys and there are worse guys” in the world.

Additionally, the legendary Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus is expected to play Thunderbolts*.

The title’s asterisk has also prompted questions but Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige said that “we won’t talk more about that until after the movie comes out” when speaking at CinemaCon 2024… suspicious!

The upcoming film is directed by Paper Towns director Jake Schreier and written by Black Widow‘s Eric Pearson, Beef‘s Lee Sung Jin, and The Bear‘s Joanna Calo.

Thunderbolts* is in cinemas on 2 May 2025.