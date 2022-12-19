Opera glasses at the ready: Monét X Change is about to make herstory in a major new production

Get your currency in check, b*tches! Monét X Change is about to change the opera game with her debut as Duchess Krakenthorp in The Duchess of the Regiment.

The fan favourite, who first appeared on the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race before snatching the crown alongside Trinity the Tuck on All Stars 4, shook the internet when she sang opera for her talent show number in the penultimate episode of All Stars 7.

Monét reached the top two in the episode against seven previous winners of the franchise with a jaw-dropping performance of “Vi ravviso o luoghi ameni”, an aria from Vincenzo Bellini’s opera La Sonnambula (The Sleepwalker).

Now, she has announced that she will be making her official operatic debut as the “iconic” Duchess of Krakenthorp in the Minnesota Opera’s upcoming production of The Duchess of the Regiment.

Posting the news to her social media, Monét reflected on her dreams coming true.

“Doing a role in drag is something that this lil gay boy from college never thought would be a thing. More to come later but tickets in bio.”

During her All Stars 7 stint, Monét spoke candidly about feeling as though opera didn’t have a place in the world of drag, but went on to push the boundaries of the art form, both by scooping the win in the Drag Race talent show and continuing to pursue her passion outside the show.

The Facebook page for Minnesota Opera described the role of the Duchess of Krakenthorp as “one of the most unique roles in the repertoire”.

“This cameo role has a storied history of portrayal by actors and public figures (including late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg and actress Bea Arthur).”

The opera follows an orphaned baby who was found by – you guessed it – a regiment. From the sounds of things, Monét X Change’s Duchess of Krakenthorp is a wicked stepmother of sorts, and as Miss RuPaul said herself, “I can’t wait to see how this turns out.” Opera glasses at the ready!