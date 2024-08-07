All Stars 4 winner and All Stars 7 finalist Monét X Change has done three stints on RuPaul’s Drag Race – but there’s only one iconic way that the star could be convinced to ever return again.

The world first soaked up Monét X Change when the New York queen stepped into the Werk Room on season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018. Despite being a fan favourite, the icon sashayed away in sixth place, before becoming the franchise’s first ever joint winner alongside Trinity the Tuck in All Stars 4.

She then returned for the first All Winners edition of All Stars a few years later, narrowly missing out on the crown to Jinkx Monsoon – and it seems like for now, the icon’s Drag Race journey is over.

But speaking exclusively to PinkNews about her new variety talk show Monét’s Slumber Party, which is available to stream biweekly on Dropout, Monét has revealed the only way she may be convinced to return to Drag Race for round four – and it’s iconic.

“I don’t see myself going back for Drag Race in any way. They say never say never, but I don’t see that journey for me,” she says, before following up with a tantalising caveat for hopefuls.

“The fans always do the thing of [imagining] a ‘Best Friend Season’. If they did [a season] that was like, Trixie [Mattel] and Katya, Bob [the Drag Queen] and Monét, Violet [Chachki] and Gottmik… I don’t know, maybe I could be convinced to go back to that, but I don’t know if there’s another reality. I wouldn’t be going back.”

Monét X Change does then add that she doubts Drag Race production company World of Wonder would let her and long time best friend and podcast co-host Bob the Drag Queen on set together.

“It would not be RuPaul’s Drag Race, it would be Sibling Rivalry‘s Drag Race. It would be us just sucking the entire air out the room the entire time. The rest of the cast would be like: ‘Damn, can we get a word in?'”

A ‘Best Friend Season’ of Drag Race isn’t (even slightly) in the works at World of Wonder, there’s plenty of Drag Race to go around with Global All Stars, Canada Vs. The World and even All Stars 10 at various stages of completion.

Bob the Drag Queen, and further drag besties Naomi Smalls and Kim Chi, are all set to appear on Monét’s Slumber Party on Dropout, as guests to Ms. X Change’s bedroom soirée.

Monét’s Slumber Party premiered on 19 July, with subsequent episodes released every other Friday on Dropout.