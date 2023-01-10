Dan Benson, who played Zeke Beakerman on the beloved Disney sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, has revealed that his OnlyFans career started after he was catfished by multiple people while he was on the show.

In the show, Zeke is the best friend of Justin Russo (David Henrie), and the character appears as a recurring character in all four seasons of the comedy-fantasy series that ran from 2007-2012.

However, the actor shocked fans after recently revealing that he has his own OnlyFans site, where he posts explicit content – cue jokes about the size of Benson’s wand. Definitely not sponsored by Wizards of Waverly Place.

In a candid TikTok to his fans, Benson (who is also a fierce LGBTQ+ ally) explained that the career pivot – while it may have been a surprise to many – has been a long time coming.

“I thought I’d take a minute to explain how I tripped and fell into adult entertainment,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star confirmed.

He said that when he was on Wizards of Waverly Place, he would receive messages from women, who he “found incredibly attractive”.

“Messaging those women, who turned out not to be who they said they were, was not the best idea, because I would send nude photos to them, and they would take those nude photos and then post them onto online websites,” Benson explained.

“Quickly, I learned that my nude photos and videos were all over the web.”

Dan Benson continued, explaining that the experience was “pretty traumatic”, and that he went about trying to get the content scrubbed from the internet, but that it was a “pretty difficult” task.

He also recalled the “very big negative impact” it had on his life, including “almost losing” a job after he had retired from acting.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star continued, revealing that he eventually decided to “completely lean in” to the content being online.

“Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my – you know what I mean – I decided to say, ‘All right, screw you, I’m gonna sell it myself.’

“I’ve been having a tremendous amount of fun,” Benson shared. “I met a lot of great people in the adult entertainment industry, and it’s changed my life for the better.

“Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches,” he added. “Don’t do what I do, necessarily, unless you want to.”

Dan Benson is a fierce LGBTQ+ ally. He has previously said that he uses his popularity “to fight for and support the LGBTQ+ communities that deserve so much better from this country”.

Crucially, he also understands the power of gay Twitter, which is definitely some form of magic within itself. Warning: explicit pictures of Zeke’s wand are on his Twitter.

Never underestimate the power of gay Twitter. 🏳️‍🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEtn8Jk2gT — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) June 28, 2022

Apart from his role as Zeke on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, Benson also played Ethan in the animated sci-fi sitcom Rick & Morty on Cartoon Network from 2013 to 2017.