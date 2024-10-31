It’s seems pretty clear that former Disney favourite Dan Benson and his Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie are no longer the best of friends.

Benson starred alongside Henrie in the TV hit between 2007 and 2012, but later left the acting world to become an adult-film star on OnlyFans – using his wand in a very different way.

Now, despite the show get a reboot in the form of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, with Henrie’s Justin Russo now playing the principal of wizarding academy Greenwald Middle School, his on-screen bestie Zeke Beakerman (Benson) won’t be making an appearance.

During a Buzzfeed interview alongside some of his new co-stars, Henrie was asked to name a former recurring character he’d like to see making a guest appearance in the new series. Zeke was listed as an option, as well as Bridgit Mendler’s character Juliet van Heusen, and Hayley Kiyoko’s Stevie Nichols.

At first, Henrie responded with stunned silence before telling the interviewer: “I can’t believe you guys put one of these people on here… millennials understand that,” seemingly alluding to Benson’s porn career.

David Henrie shaded Dan benson ( Zeke ) because of his new career path 😭 😭 #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace place #WizardsBeyondWaverlyPlace pic.twitter.com/p1PjDs1byy — adam (@itweetering) October 29, 2024

He then read out all the guest star options, putting extra emphasis on Zeke Beakerman, which led to the rest of the cast guffawing.

Benson reposted the clip on his explicit X/Twitter account, before penning a fairly scathing response.

“David Henrie can suck my d**k. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards, I promise you that,” he wrote.

David Henrie can suck my dick. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that. — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) October 30, 2024

In a separate post, Benson shared a video of him pretending to weep over a screenshot that indicated that he’d been blocked by Henrie on social media. On Instagram, he jokingly captioned the video: “We pretended to be best friends for years. How could you do this to me?”

When it was announced earlier this year that Wizards of Waverly Place would be making a comeback, Benson reacted with disbelief, knowing that he was unlikely to be asked back, given his career move.

“Are you kidding me? Today they announced that they’re bringing back Wizards of Waverly Place in a sequel,” he said in a TikTok video. “I mean, that’s hype, but oh boy, what have I done? I waited like 13 years, just waiting around. Now, OK here we go, let’s fire it up as soon as Dan becomes a porn star.”

He expanded on his thoughts in an interview with TMZ, saying he was sad that he wouldn’t be able to reprise the role of Zeke.

“It’s super exciting that fans get to kind of relive their childhood, and the old characters they used to love watching are coming back,” he said. “The other side of me is very sad because I know for a fact that I will definitely not be a part of it. That’s all on me.”

Benson has previously revealed how he “tripped and fell” into the adult film industry after he was catfished and nude photos leaked out.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is available to stream on Disney+.

