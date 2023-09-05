Revolution Beauty is releasing an Emily in Paris makeup collection.

Revolution Beauty has announced an Emily in Paris makeup collection – and this is everything you need to know.

The beauty brand is teaming up with the hit Netflix series on a range of cosmetics, accessories and gifts.

The Emily in Paris x Revolution collection will be exclusively available at revolutionbeauty.us and revolutionbeauty.com/uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The collection is currently being kept tightly under wraps but the beauty brand says fans will be able “to channel your inner American in Paris”.

The “très chic edit” will feature makeup and accessories inspired by the series starring Lily Collins in the title role.

One fan wrote on the announcement post: “Oh you’re kidding!! This is right up my street!”

Somebody else commented: “Ohh I am excited to see this collection!”

Another said: “I already have the phone case, I absolutely need this collection.”

And one fan joked: “Just take my money at this point.”

Previous collabs with the likes of the Powerpuff Girls and Minnie Mouse and films Grease, Clueless and Coraline should give us an idea of what to expect.

They’ve featured shadow palettes, lipstick, eye products, sponge and brush sets and makeup bags featuring film and character iconography.

So, we can expect to see an Emily in Paris twist on these products in the near future.

To sign up to be the first to know when the Emily in Paris x Revolution collection drops head to revolutionbeauty.us and revolutionbeauty.com/uk.

Emily in Paris makeup artist reveals beauty secrets

Aurélie Payen who’s the head makeup artist on the show recently revealed some tips and tricks to perfect the “French-girl look”.

In an interview with Page Six, Payen said: “I really work closely with Lily [Collins] and her hairstylist”, with Collins playing a part in choosing bold lipsticks for the latest season of the show.

Some products highlighted by Payen include Payot face mist, which she “really loves using” for prep, touch-ups and post-makeup removal.

“If you want to have the French-girl look, working with a lot of blush [will] give glow,” Payen said. “You can also put some blush on the nose as well to give that little sunshine [look] on your face.”

For this, she recommends, Chanel’s No. 1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm, which is available in six shades.

Payen added that her team uses a range of foundations, including Armani’s light formula, the Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation.

“I don’t like heavy makeup, so I really want to work with foundation that I can mix with concealer and apply with little touches,” she said.