As Emily In Paris gears up for a fourth season, some people are wondering why some people “hate” it so much – and why others enjoy watching it.

The Netflix drama stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a marketing executive who moves from Chicago to Paris to start a new job. There, she meets fellow American Mindy, who quickly becomes her best friend, and Parisian Camille, and ends up in a love triangle with Camille’s boyfriend Gabriel and a second man, Alfie.

She also has to contend with her French colleagues, who are offended by her cheerful attitude and her American capitalist nature that insists they need to start work early and stay later.

Some people ‘love to hate’ Emily in Paris, but the haters haven’t stopped the show being renewed for a fourth season (Netflix)

Despite being a hit, the show was derided by critics and viewers alike, especially on social media. People thought the plot was ridiculous, offensive to French people, and that Emily was simply not good at her job despite being lauded for it throughout the show.

In particular, people said Emily is a terrible main character and “extremely unlikeable”, as well as hating the awkward storylines.

However, others have defended it and said that shows aimed at women tend to get “harsher criticism than similarly brainless things aimed at men”.

You may like to watch

emily in paris is the most evil show on television i hate it so much i watched every single episode in one day i'm so mad — Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) October 18, 2020

Despite a whole thread dedicated to hating Emily in Paris, it is clear that everyone commenting has watched at least few episodes, if not all. One person declared they “personally love to cringe at this show” while another said it “defines hate-watch”.

A third wrote: “Emily is an obnoxious person with a terrible personality yet every man falls in love with her. Also, the acting is hard to watch. But… it’s fun to watch.”

So, the answer to why people love to hate it?

The one consistent thing about Emily in Paris is how much my hate for most characters can grow. I will continue watching it tho. — gardens of babylon (@gostr8tohell) August 12, 2024

It’s a glossy and glamorous show that offers many the escapism of being a somewhat cool and objectively pretty girl who gets to move to Paris for a dream job.

Despite setbacks, she keeps soldiering on and is determined to have the best, most influencer-glam kind of life.

Deep down, isn’t that what many of us want? Don’t most of us want to parade around in glamorous outfits, barely doing any work, and having to choose between two of the most attractive men (or women perhaps) alive who both want us at all costs?

I'm going to have to hate watch Emily in Paris again, aren't I? — St. Banana 🐦🍌 (@Annacreegan) August 11, 2024

Some people claim that it isn’t a particularly well-written show, but even if that’s the case – plenty of shows and movies aren’t very well-written nowadays and we still like them, right?

In fact, the third season of Emily in Paris was watched for 117.6 million hours within its first week. It’s not for everyone, but Netflix wouldn’t be willing to spend money making a fourth season if there weren’t enough viewers to warrant it.

When does Emily in Paris season 4 come out?

Season 4 is due to arrive on our screens on Thursday (15 August).

It will be divided into two parts, as was the third season of Bridgerton, with the second arriving on 12 September. There are 10 episodes in total.

What should viewers expect from season 4?

Spoilers ahead

After an explosive finale to season 3, all the characters are going to be dealing with the fallout of their interpersonal conflicts and relationship drama.

In season 3, Camille and Gabriele broke up when she revealed her feelings for Sofia and said she believed he and Emily were in love.

Alfie broke up with Emily because of Camille’s revelation an everyone found out that Camille is apparently pregnant with Gabriel’s baby.

In season 4, the characters will be dealing with heartbreak, chaos, adventures, fashion and revenge.

Creator Darren Star told Tudum: “Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance and a whole new language to master.”