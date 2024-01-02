Blackpink’s Jennie stars in a new campaign for Chanel – and Blinks are going to love it.

The K-pop star appears in the latest campaign for Chanel’s Coco Crush jewellery range.

She reps pieces from the jewellery collection in the official campaign images, while Chanel have also released a series of BTS shots.

In the campaign Jennie wears a number of pieces from the collection, including rings, bracelets and earrings.

This includes the Coco Crush Ring in beige gold, which comes with a quilted motif design.

She also wears the version which features diamonds throughout, and a white gold edition of the Coco Crush ring.

The Chanel ambassador stars alongside actors Lucy Boynton and Amandla Stenberg for the latest Chanel campaign.

The range features more than 50 products and you can shop the entire Coco Crush collection on the website.

Recently the singer appeared in the Jacquemus holiday campaign and announced the launch of her new label, Odd Atelier.

Announcing the OA label, the singer said it’s founded with the aim of “creating new things that attract attention in a different way”.

She announced the news in an Instagram post, which featured images of the singer in OA branded hoodies, but it’s currently not known if the label will be fashion, music or a mixture of both.

“Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received,” the post reads.

“I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course BLACKPINK. Thank you.”

You can find out more about her label at oddatelier.net.