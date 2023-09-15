Revolution Beauty has released its Emily in Paris collaboration – and this is how to buy it.

The beauty brand has teamed up with the Netflix hit to release a makeup collection inspired by the series.

The Revolution x Emily in Paris range is now available to shop at revolutionbeauty.com and revolutionbeauty.com/uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

There’s 17 products to choose from with palettes, lip and cheek tints, bath melts and cosmetics bags featured in the collab.

This includes the nine-pan Camera Queen Eyeshadow Palette, inspired by Emily’s phone case that we regularly see on the show. The soft glam shades feature warm browns with nods of gold and pink.

There’s also the 15-pan City of Love Eyeshadow Palette, in an Eiffel Tower shaped palette. The shades range from dark purple to baby blue to silver.

The Revolution x Emily in Paris range includes palettes and lip balm.

Other products include the Just A Kiss lipstick, which is available in an Emily Red shade, Camille Pink Nude shade or Mindy Taupe shade.

There’s three lip and cheek blushes, a golden powder highlighter and a lip balm in the shape of a champagne bottle in the range.

You can also get accessories including this cosmetics bag inspired by the series.

Some of the accessories include the Love Is In The Air blender sponge, a cosmetic bag in dogtooth print, the Tres Chic brush set and oil blotting papers, embellished with “Selfie Ready”.

You can also get a 12 door advent calendar that features different products to the main range, including the St Tropez nine-pan shadow palette, mascara and two soft matte lipsticks.

The online exclusive range is priced between £3.99-£40 and $5-$55.

Emily in Paris makeup artist reveals beauty secrets

Aurélie Payen who’s the head makeup artist on the show recently revealed some tips and tricks to perfect the “French-girl look”.

In an interview with Page Six, Payen said: “I really work closely with Lily [Collins] and her hairstylist”, with Collins playing a part in choosing bold lipsticks for the latest season of the show.

Some products highlighted by Payen include Payot face mist, which she “really loves using” for prep, touch-ups and post-makeup removal.

“If you want to have the French-girl look, working with a lot of blush [will] give glow,” Payen said. “You can also put some blush on the nose as well to give that little sunshine [look] on your face.”

For this, she recommends, Chanel’s No. 1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm, which is available in six shades.

Payen added that her team uses a range of foundations, including Armani’s light formula, the Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation.

“I don’t like heavy makeup, so I really want to work with foundation that I can mix with concealer and apply with little touches,” she said.