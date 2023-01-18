Lovers & Friends Festival has announced an iconic lineup for its 2023 edition – and tickets go on sale soon.

The nostalgia-filled festival will return to Las Vegas Festival Grounds on 6 May.

It boasts some of the biggest names in rap and R&B including headliners Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Usher.

Tickets for the festival go on general sale at 10am PST on 20 January via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Pitbull and Christina Aguilera also top the bill for the 2023 edition of the festival alongside some of the biggest names in R&B today.

This includes Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, Miguel, Partynextdoor and Bryson Tiller.

Also appearing the Y2K-heavy lineup is Soulja Boy, Flo Rida, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Eve, Bow Wow, JoJo and Busta Rhymes.

Other names appearing at the festival include R&B legends En Vogue and Boyz II Men who will perform hits including “Don’t Let Go (Love)”, “Whatta Man”, “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You”.

The festival kicked off to a bumpy start when its inaugural lineup was announced in 2020.

Lovers & Friends was initially helmed by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, but had a confusing roll-out that was marked by artists like Lil Kim claiming the lineup flyer was fake and others like Mase requesting removal from the poster, according to Rolling Stone.

The latest edition is currently slated for one day under its new promoter, C3, which produces Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

You can check out the full lineup and ticket details below.

How to get Lovers & Friends Festival tickets

They’ll be available from 10am PST on 20 January via ticketmaster.com.

A number of ticket types are available including general admission, general admission plus, VIP and VIP Cabana.

According to the festival’s Twitter page, tickets start from $19.99.

Who’s on the Lovers & Friends Festival lineup?

The lineup for the 2023 edition of the festival features:

Missy Elliott / Mariah Carey / Pitbull / Usher / Christina Aguilera

Summer Walker / Jhene Aiko / Miguel / Partynextdoor / Bryson Tiller / Chris Brown / 50 Cent

Nelly / Busta Rhymes / Flo Rida / Master P / Sean Paul / Shaggy / Beenie Man

Boyz II Men / Omarion / Bow Wow / Lil Kim / Eve / T.I. / Soulja Boy / Da Brat

Ginuwine / Remy Ma / JoJo / En Vogue / Blackstreet / Jagged Edge / Next / Wayne Wonder / Kevin Lyttle / 702 / Lil Mo / Lumidee

The Diplomats / N.O.R.E / Chingy / Petey Pablo / Mannie Fresh / Dem Franchize Boyz / Yung Joc / Baby Bash / Frankie J / Mc Magic / Lil Rob