Victorious festival announces huge lineup for 2025

Victorious festival has announced details of its 2025 lineup including three huge headliners.

The festival will return on 23-25 August with Kings of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age and Vampire Weekend topping the bill.

They’ll be joined by Michael Kiwanuka, Madness, Nelly Furtado, The Last Dinner Party and Travis on the lineup.

The opening night will be headlined by rock legends Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend will play a UK festival exclusive on Saturday and Kings of Leon will close Victorious 2025 on Sunday.

While the festival’s afternoon special guests slots will feature The Charlatans, Rizzle Kicks and Craig David Presents TS5.

Victorious festival has confirmed its huge lineup for the 2025 edition.

Other names confirmed for the Victorious 2025 lineup so far include Bloc Party, Gabrielle, Reytons, Everything Everything, The Zutons and more.

Festival organisers said: “We’ve booked our biggest year to date for Victorious 2025 with iconic headliners and emerging talent, across the board.

“We always want to provide the best value to our fans and work hard to create a weekend that truly has something for everyone. Victorious 2025 promises unforgettable performances, memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences! We can’t wait to see everyone on Southsea seafront again!”.

The festival has announced its comedy lineup for next summer, with Joel Dommett and Ruby Wax set to appear.

You may like to watch

You can find out everything you need to know about Victorious 2025 below, including tickets and lineup info.

How do I get tickets?

They’re now available to buy via www.victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Festival goers can get their hands on day tickets from £70 and weekend tickets from £180.

What’s the lineup?

Queens of the Stone Age / Vampire Weekend / Kings of Leon

Michael Kiwanuka / Madness / Nelly Furtado / The Last Dinner Party / Travis / The Charlatans / Rizzle Kicks / Craig David Presents TS5 / Bloc Party / Gabrielle / Reytons / Melanie C (DJ set) / Mike Skinner (DJ set) / Daniel Bedingfield / Reverend and The Makers / The Zutons / Shed Seven / Caity Baser / Jamie Webster / Everything Everything / Circa Waves / Wunderhorse / Palace / The Mary Wallopers / The K’s / Ash / Scouting For Girls / Starsailor / The Academic / Bradley Simpson / Young Knives / Scouting For Girls / Mr Scruff / October Drift / The Waeve

Joel Dommett / Ruby Wax