Field Day announces lineup and ticket details for 2025

Field Day has announced details of its lineup for the 2025 edition – and this is how to get tickets.

The festival will head to a new site at south London’s Brockwell Park on 24 May, joining the venue’s collective of summer events.

It’s been confirmed that DJ and producer Peggy Gou will headline Field Day 2025, bringing her energetic live set to the electronic music festival.

Gou made her mainstream breakthrough in 2023 with the hit single “(It Goes Like) Nanana”, which was followed up with her debut album, I Hear You.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the LP as well as her blend of techno, house and electro during her headline set.

She’ll be joined by the likes of French DJ and FHUO Records founder Folamour, dubstep pioneers and long-time collaborators Skream & Benga and era-defining Berlin DJ and producer Dixon.

Plus Mallgrab, Midland, a DJ set from Jungle and the new project from Ross From Friends, Bubble Love.

The festival moves from its previous site of Victoria Park, which saw sets from the likes of Justice, Charlotte de Witte, Mura Masa and Romy earlier this year.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Field Day tickets for 2025 and the lineup so far.

How do I get Field Day tickets?

They go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, 14 November via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place from 10am on Tuesday, 12 November. You can sign up via the Field Day website and you’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets early.

What’s the lineup?

The Field Day 2025 lineup so far features:

Peggy Gou / AK Sports / Bubble Love (Ross From Friends) / Dixon (A/V Show) / Fatima Yamaha (live) / Folamour / Girls Don’t Sync / Jayda G / Jungle (DJ set) / Mall Grab / Midland / Modeselektor (DJ set) / Skream & Benga / Special Request / more tba