This is how to get Madonna tickets for her greatest hits tour

Madonna recently announced a huge greatest hits world tour and this everything you need to know about tickets.

The pop icon will embark on The Celebration Tour throughout 2023, with dates planned for North America, UK and Europe.

Following the announcement, a number of ticket presales took place, which saw them sell out in minutes.

She’s currently performing at London’s O2 Arena for one night on 14 October, but fans will be hoping for some extra dates due to demand.

If you missed out during the presale, or you’re trying for the first time in the general sale then we’ve put together all you need to know.

You can find out the all-important ticket links, The Celebration Tour seating plan and ticket prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get Madonna tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 20 January via Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Due to demand you’re likely to be put into a virtual queue. Be patient and don’t refresh the page as you’ll lose your place.

Keep an eye out on Madonna and Ticketmaster’s social media channels for extra date announcements as those tickets will be released immediately.

The O2 Arena seating plan for Madonna’s greatest hits tour. (Ticketmaster)

This is the seating plan for Madonna’s show at the O2 Arena in London. It should give fans an idea of what to expect when trying to secure tickets.

They’re priced at £47.55 / £92.75 / £141.95 / £223.50 / £276.75 / £432.25 for standard and £370.75 / £573.75 / £729.75 / £1,307.75 for VIP, which is likely to be the floor seats.

If you’re after European dates then you can find ticket details below.