Pop icon Madonna is apparently planning a huge anniversary tour – and this is everything we know so far.

The legendary singer is set to announce a 40th anniversary Greatest Hits Tour with dates planned in the UK.

According to The Sun, the popstar has “booked out London’s O2 Arena for multiple events”.

It would mark her first ever compilation tour and feature her biggest hits that the publication says is “starting at the end of this year”.

They added that she’s in talks with creative director Jamie King, who first worked with Madonna to choreograph her 1995 music video “Human Nature”.

They’ve also worked together on some of her iconic tours including Re-Invention World Tour, Confessions Tour and more recently the Madame X Tour.

Madonna’s Blonde Ambition Tour has been credited as one of the most iconic pop shows of all time. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

The source said: “Madonna is trying something completely new – and really giving fans, young and old, what they want.

“She wants to capitalise on tracks like ‘Frozen’ and ‘Material Girl’ popping off on TikTok, and introduce her back catalogue to an entirely new generation.

“Previously she has always wanted to be forward-facing and focus on whatever new album she’s plugging. But now, in her mid-sixties, she is going back to basics and once again reinventing herself.

“That being said, it is sure to be no holds barred and suitably risqué.

“Her last Madame X Tour was in small theatres, but this one will be in stadiums, with the O2 already confirmed. It’s massively exciting.”

The Madame X Tour took place between 2019 and 2020 and saw her play 75 intimate shows at theatres across the globe.

However she was forced to cancel and postpone several dates due to recurring hip and knee injuries.

The tour saw the setlist focus on the Madame X album, among some fan-favourites, but a greatest hits tour would likely cover her entire – and iconic – back catalogue.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How do I find out about Madonna tour tickets?

You can follow Ticketmaster and Live Nation on a number of social media channels and set up alerts to your phone for when they post.

Both ticketing outlets also have mailing lists you can sign up to, simply sign up for free and you’ll receive any news in your inbox.

Also you can follow Madonna on social media and sign up to the mailing list on her official website to be first to find out about presale info if a tour is announced.