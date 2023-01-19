The National have announced details of a new album and UK tour dates – and tickets go on sale soon.

The group will headline three shows in London, Leeds and Glasgow this September.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 27 January via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming ninth studio album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein.

Due for release on 28 April the album features collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and Sufjan Stevens.

It features the lead single “Tropic Morning News”, which describes the routine practice of doomscrolling.

Frontman Matt Berninger said: “The idea of referring to the darkness of the news in such a light way unlocked something in me.

“It became a song about having a hard time expressing yourself, and trying to connect with someone when the noise of the world is drowning out any potential for conversation.”

Swift, who’s previously worked with the group on the track “coney island” and band member Aaron Dessner on folklore and evermore, will feature on “The Allcott”.

Meanwhile Bridgers will appear on two songs, “This Isn’t Helping and “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend”.

They’ll open the tour at First Direct Arena on 23 September and head to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and London’s Alexandra Palace in support of the album.

You can find out presale info and tour dates below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 27 January via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An O2 priority sale takes place at 10am on 25 January. To access this head to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets and use your O2 mobile number to get presale tickets.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 26 January. To access this login or sign up for free to Live Nation and then head to The National page.

Tickets are priced at £54.20, including fees.

23 September – Leeds, First Direct Arena

24 September – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 September – London, Alexandra Palace