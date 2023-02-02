Beyoncé has already added extra dates to the Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce has already added extra dates to her Renaissance World Tour due to huge demand.

The pop icon has announced more shows in Chicago, Washington, Atlanta, New York, Houston and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 7 February via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com

Fan page @beyoncepress on Twitter posted that extra shows had been added following “overwhelming demand”.

This was confirmed by Ticketmaster, which has since updated its website with the extra shows as well as ticket details.

She will now play two nights in each of the cities, heading to venues including MetLife Stadium and NRG Stadium.

Extra dates added in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Washington and Los Angeles.



"SECOND SHOW ADDED! Due to overwhelming demand, BEYONCÉ RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR is at FedExField on August 5 and 6!"

Tickets for the tour had been on sale for less than 24 hours before extra shows were added, as fans snapped them up in various presales.

It was reported that more than 200,000 fans were in the O2 priority queue in the UK for tickets for her Tottenham Stadium shows, a venue that hosts around 40,000 concert fans.

The much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour was announced by Beyoncé earlier this week on Instagram.

She posted a new album campaign image and sent fans into a frenzy at the possibility of hearing the album live.

She will take the tour to the UK, Europe and North America across the summer, kicking off in Stockholm in May.

Over 200k people are currently in the O2 presale queue for the London shows of the Renaissance World Tour.

The newly announced dates will go on sale across the next week, with the general sale happening on 7 February.

You can find out more details below.

How to get Beyoncé tour tickets

To find out more details on ticket prices you can read our PinkNews guide and for presale info head to our other PinkNews guide, plus you can check local listings on Ticketmaster.

The full tour schedule can be found below.

These are the latest dates for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, including the newly announced shows.