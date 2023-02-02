Beyoncé recently announced details of the Renaissance World Tour dates – and the ticket prices have been revealed.

The pop icon confirmed the dates for her huge stadium tour, which will visit venues in the UK, Europe and North America this summer.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on 7 February via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com, but before that fans will want to know the ticket prices.

She will kick off the tour in support of the acclaimed album in Stockholm on 10 May before heading to the likes of London, Paris and more.

The Renaissance World Tour will then head to North America on 8 July, for two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Center.

Fans can expect to hear the number one album, Renaissance in full alongside some of her biggest hits and fan favourites from her back catalogue.

You can find out everything you need to know below including ticket prices and the full tour schedule.

How much are Beyoncé tickets?

This is the ticket price breakdown for the London shows of the Renaissance World Tour. Fans can expect a similar price mark for the European and US dates of the tour.

Alongside standard seating and standing tickets there’s also VIP options. You can check out one of the venue’s seating plans below.

Reserved seats – £50 / £75 / £95 / £125 / £140

Standing – GA Pitch Standing – £106.80

Standing – Gold Circle stadning – £177.50

Silver VIP Fan ticket package – £256

Premium GA standing early entry – £321

Gold VIP Fan ticket package – £341

Club Renaissance Experience standing – £372

Beyhive VIP package – £769

Alien Superstar Riser – £1,038

Pure/Honey On Stage Riser – £1,960

Pure/Honey On Stage front row experience – £2,400

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time on 7 February via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

What are the Renaissance World Tour dates?

Beyoncé has confirmed that the tour will head to venues in the UK, Europe and North America across the summer. The dates are as followed: