Modibodi launches gender neutral underwear collection ‘for all bodies who menstruate’

Apparel brand Modibodi has launched a collection of period underwear designed for all bodies who menstruate.

The new collection also includes the brand’s first ever period pants which can accommodate a packer.

They say their all-gender range is “aiming to break the taboo that it’s only women who menstruate”.

The latest release from the apparel brand is now available to shop at modibodi.com and modibodi.co.uk.

They’ve teamed up with trans masc model Oscar McGregor for the campaign who wears the Pride Longline Shorts from the collection.

The underwear is Modibodi’s first ever period underpant which can accommodate a packer.

“To me breaking the taboo that only women menstruate means that all people with periods can feel heard and affirmed in their experience rather than stigmatised by society,” McGregor says.

He adds: “As a member of the trans masc community navigating my experience of period care can be extremely dysmorphic. The whole narrative around the menstruation is very feminine and as someone who doesn’t recognise themselves in this gendered language it can be a really challenging experience every month.”

He says the collaboration with Modibodi has “has enabled me to not only give voice to mine and my communities experiences but to also be part of a practical real-world solution in period care”.

The range includes a limited-edition print of their best-selling X-Brief in a moderate-heavy absorbency, alongside the innovative new Pride Longline Short which comes in a light-moderate absorbency.

It’s been designed with a breathable merino wool gusset, helping to control odour, while the black coloured lining stops unwanted stains.

Plus the Longline Short includes a ‘packer’ pouch at the front offering the space for a packer or prosthetic penis should you require it.

As part of the campaign, Modibodi has partnered with Twenty10, one of Australia’s largest and longest running LGBTQ+ organisations.

The brand will donate a portion of their Pride collection period pants sales to Twenty10’s programs to “help support the LGBTQ+ community and elevate their voices”.

