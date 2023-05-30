Dockers releases new gender neutral collection to celebrate Pride Month

Dockers has released a new gender neutral Pride collection to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The brand has released a capsule collection of apparel pieces and confirmed a partnership with Stonewall Community Foundation.

The Pride collection is now available to shop at uk.dockers.com and usdockers.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The collection features gender neutral styles including t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts and shorts.

The designs include colourful sunburst graphics in the inclusive Pride flag colours, and American Sign Language symbols for “peace” and “I love you”.

Discussing the collection, Dockers said: “Grandiose. Minute. Shared. Personal. No matter the form, it’s all love. This season, we celebrate LGBTQIA+ love in all its manifestations.”

This Pride Month, they’ve also confirmed a partnership with LGBTQ+ charity, Stonewall Community Foundation for the sixth year running.

Writing on social media, Dockers said: “Throughout 2023, we’ll continue to support them on initiatives that benefit the LGBTQIA+ community.

The capsule collection includes gender neutral t-shirts and shorts. (Dockers/PinkNews)

“In addition to this sustained partnership, we also contributed funds to Casa Frida, a Mexico City-based shelter that provides health services and accommodations to members of the LGBTQIA+ community who are escaping from extreme violence and displacement.”

The five-piece collection ranges between £30-£60 and is available in sizes XS-XL.

To shop the new Dockers Pride collection head to uk.dockers.com and usdockers.com.

The brand joins a number of big name and independent brands releasing collections to mark Pride Month.

This includes Reebok, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, Apple and Jean Paul Gaultier, who are all donating to LGBTQ+ charities.

A number of brands, including Adidas and The North Face have received backlash from bigots for their inclusivity.

“We recognise the opportunity our brand has to shape the future of the outdoors and we want that future to be a more accepting and loving place,” The North Face told Newsweek in response.