American Eagle unveils its gender neutral collection for Pride Month

American Eagle has released its 2024 Pride Month collection – and this is how to buy it.

The brand has unveiled a gender neutral range featuring rainbow-infused apparel and accessories, alongside a donation to It Gets Better.

The new American Eagle Pride collection is now available to shop at ae.com.

The range features gender neutral t-shirts and denim pieces adorned with fun graphic prints and patterns that’s been “crafted with the entire LGBTQ+ community at the forefront”.

The graphic tees feature slogans like “Pride is every single day of the year”, “Following love wherever it goes”, “Walking with Pride in my step” and “There is no place for hate in this world”.

There’s also two tank tops, branded with the words “Queer” and “Be fierce & fabulous” across the front.

Shoppers can also buy matching sets, with a blue polo shirt and shorts set featuring a cute rainbow design, and a grey fleece tee and matching shorts embellished with the word “Proud”.

The denim offering includes a jacket, mini skirt, high-waisted jeans or shorts and baggy jeans or shorts, all featuring a ‘doodle’ or embroidered Pride design.

The American Eagle Pride collection features plenty of accessories.

Finishing up the new American Eagle Pride collection are the accessories, with a baseball hat, bucket hat, rainbow claw clip, socks, a belt bag and friendship bracelets.

The range is priced between $10 to $80 and you can shop the collection at ae.com.

American Eagle donates to It Gets Better

Alongside the release of the collection, American Eagle and the Aerie Real Foundation have also confirmed a $100,000 contribution to It Gets Better for Pride Month.

They said: “A long-time supporter of It Gets Better, AE and Aerie have generated more than $4 million over the past seven years in support of creating a better world for LGBTQ+ young people.

“In 2021, due to our overwhelming financial support, IGB created the 50 States, 50 Grants, 5,000 Voices program. The goal of the program is to award up to $10k grants to fund projects that uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth in schools in all 50 states.

Plus in 2023, the American Eagle Pride giving campaign helped to expand the program to Canada.

You can shop the American Eagle Pride collection in-store and online at ae.com.