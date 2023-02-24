Disney’s hit musical Aladdin is heading out on its first ever UK and Ireland tour.

The popular West End production will visit venues across the country in 2023.

Fans can get their hands on Aladdin tickets from 31 March via ATG Tickets.

The show is opening in Edinburgh on 24 October and will then head to Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, and Milton Keynes, with further cities to be announced.

Adapted from Disney’s 1992 animated film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights”, the show has been seen by more than 14 million people.

It’s currently continuing its record-breaking run on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre since 2014.

Aladdin has also opened nine productions including the West End in 2016, where it ran at the Prince Edward Theatre until August 2019.

The musical features the timeless songs from the animated film including “Friend Like Me”, “Prince Ali” and “A Whole New World”, as well as new music by Alan Menken.

It follows up the announcement that another hit musical, Hamilton will also tour the UK and Ireland for the first time ever in 2023.

You can find out how to get presale tickets, and the full tour schedule for Aladdin below.

When do tickets go on sale?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will go on general sale on 31 March. They’ll be available from ATGTickets.com.

Ahead of the general sale, fans can sign up to an exclusive presale to access tickets early. You can sign up for priority access at www.disneytickets.co.uk.

You’ll be emailed details on how to access the ticket presale for your selected date.

You can check out the tour schedule below.

Aladdin UK tour dates

Aladdin the musical will head to the following venues, with “future tour date announcements” confirmed by the production.