Fans are struggling to contain themselves after Jamie Lee Curtis gave her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Michelle Yeoh a massive kiss at the SAG Awards.

The SAG Awards, which took place in LA last night (26 February), were already a win for sapphics everywhere, with Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza giving moody gay energy during their presenting gig, and queer-centric absurdist drama Everything Everywhere All At Once breaking records.

Throw in Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh snogging and you’ve pretty much got the dictionary definition of ‘giving the gays everything they want’.

The euphoric moment happened after Curtis won the SAG Award for ‘Female actor in a supporting role’, for her portrayal of tax inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Jumping to their feet, Curtis and Yeoh embraced with a hug, before Curtis planted a kiss on Yeoh’s lips.

omg here’s Jamie Lee Curtis yelling “shut up!” and then kissing Michelle Yeoh on the lips after winning her SAG award pic.twitter.com/5cBtzSOfxg — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

Accepting the award, Curtis said she took on the Everything Everywhere role the second she learnt that she’d be starring alongside Yeoh – despite not even knowing what the film was about.

The Halloween and Activia yoghurt commercial star made the audience chant Yeoh’s name, before telling her four times that she loves her.

Love to see Jamie Lee Curtis shouting out Michelle Yeoh during her Best Supporting Actress #SAGAwards acceptance speech! #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce pic.twitter.com/TFB7ZQHzdN — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) February 27, 2023

Speaking to ET after the award show, though, Curtis looked a little shocked to learn that yes, she had pulled Yeoh in for a kiss.

“I kissed her? Did I really… I kissed her?,” she said, seeming genuinely taken aback, appearing to glance over at her team for confirmation.

“Then… I kissed her! You know what, I know where I am,” she said.

“I love Michelle Yeoh. We love each other. We fell in love with each other. She’s married. I met her husband in England, he’s lovely. I also have a husband.”

Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to kissing co-star Michelle Yeoh when she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/fWVdKeLDmu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 27, 2023

We need a feature film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh as married, star-crossed lovers to be greenlit right now.

While Curtis may not have registered the kiss, the Internet sure did, with many saying they now officially “ship” the pair.

I’ve been very vocal about my thing for older women, and Michelle Yeoh’s been on my top list ever since. And this…. Arghh !?%#[email protected]& https://t.co/Z4t2lRYRwr pic.twitter.com/ffi2RSdKht — safespaceforthemiddlechild (@safespaceforth1) February 27, 2023

“I love how she brings the homosexual behavior to every event she goes to,” wrote one fan.

Others made reference to Ariana DeBose’s now historic BAFTA rap, suggesting that as Jamie Lee Curtis has kissed Michelle Yeoh, surely that means all of us have kissed Michelle Yeoh?

ALL OF US KISSED MICHELLE THANK U ARIANA DE BOSE https://t.co/aw11vA2SKy — jigsaw (REAL) (@swithstayc) February 27, 2023