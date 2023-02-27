Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza teamed up to present at the SAG Awards last night (26 February), and their chemistry has fans begging Hollywood for a movie.

Taking to the stage to present the Best Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries award together, it became immediately obvious that the pair have the exact same brooding, impassive energy.

“I don’t know why they paired us up together,” said The White Lotus star Plaza, as Ortega surveyed the room with a stone-cold expression.

“I know, we have nothing in common,” the Wednesday actress replied, managing to deliver the line without a hint of irony. Speaking in unison, the duo continued: “We should find the people who did this and curse their families and watch as misoftune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

“Ok, I see it now,” Plaza said, receiving one of the evening’s biggest laughs from the star-studded audience.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

when a queen comes across another queen and maximizes their joint slay — 📷 (@lunchladyb3lnda) February 27, 2023

Great day for strange and off putting women in so happy for them — Ivy (@plantgal666) February 27, 2023

At home, the audience reaction was equally unanimous: when is Hollywood going to case these two icons in a hilarious but murderous TV series?

“See, now this is just simply superb,” one person wrote on social media. “If every studio isn’t trying to write something for these two together right now then they have f****d up.”

“Cast them together now,” and “they need to do a series together” were the two main, undivided opinions on the Internet, but some fans were a little more specific in what they wanted to see the pair star in.

A movie where Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza face a vampire played by Winona Ryder, Hollywood, are you listening? — Damon Ferrara (@wayfaringwit) February 27, 2023

Is it too late for Jenna to be in Coven of Chaos??? — JP (@TheOtherJuicy_J) February 27, 2023

if y’all need an older Wednesday, (or fast forward into the future type of thing) Aubrey Plaza is definitely for the win 🤍‼️#JennaOrtega #AubreyPlaza https://t.co/MHXtZzSgsQ — ✶ chris (@thorpethinkers) February 27, 2023

I need a sister road trip movie immediately https://t.co/jzo5dVdfVC — infinite dino daddy 🦖 | nikki (@infintgalaxies) February 27, 2023

I've never wanted something as much as I want them to co-star in ANYTHING together. Hollywood IM BEGGING YOU pic.twitter.com/X2G8on3FpB — D.L. Harris (@theotherguy00) February 27, 2023

“Them in a revenge movie would be crazy,” one person said, while another demanded: “Give me a movie with these two, Brie Larson and Natasha Lyonne and we got blockbuster gold.”

“Give me a movie with them and Elizabeth Olsen,” another ordered, while one fan suggested Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza should take over from Jimmy Kimmel as this year’s Oscar hosts.

Others were simply going wild for how the pair looked on stage together, in all their deadpan and frankly gay glory.

“I’ve never felt more represented (Latinx, queer, monotone and cursing a family for generations),” shared one fan.

“I have a type and I’m not afraid to say it,” wrote another.

Then presenting together sent shockwaves through the queer community https://t.co/JIZeR67rvq — Pidge (Taylor's Version) 🌙🌙 (@Pidge_03) February 27, 2023

I am so extremely bisexual for these two specifically https://t.co/npfYAxZQVz — 🪩✨ (@cyb3rmuse) February 27, 2023

Dont panic! We are one step closer to the Jenna Ortega & Aubrey Plaza mother/daughter murderteam series. https://t.co/lVciACDzHO pic.twitter.com/IDSEsxnKa5 — D.L. Harris (@theotherguy00) February 27, 2023

